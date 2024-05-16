Imperial Brands PLC figure parmi les leaders mondiaux de la fabrication et de la commercialisation de produits de tabac. Le CA par activité se répartit comme suit : - fabrication et vente de produits de tabac traditionnels et de nouvelle génération (66,7%) : cigarettes (marques Davidoff, JPS, Parker & Simpson, Fine, West, Lambert & Butler, Winston, News, Bastos, Kool, Gauloises, L&B, Knox, etc.), cigares (marques Backwoods et Dutch Masters), cigarettes électroniques (marque Blu), tabacs chauffés (marque Pulze), tabacs à sucer (marque Skruf), papiers à rouler (n° 1 mondial ; marque Rizla) ; - distribution de produits de tabac (33,3%). La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Royaume Uni (12,1%), Allemagne (12,7%), Etats-Unis (11,3%), France (10,6%), et autres (53,3%).

Secteur Tabac