Action IMB IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC
Imperial Brands PLC

Actions

IMB

GB0004544929

Tabac

Temps réel estimé Cboe Europe
Autres places de cotation
 15:22:48 16/05/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
1 991 GBX +0,23 % Graphique intraday de Imperial Brands PLC +6,59 % +10,13 %
14:55 IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : RBC Capital Markets conserve son opinion neutre ZM
14:55 IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : Goldman Sachs à l'achat ZM

Dernières actualités sur Imperial Brands PLC

IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : RBC Capital Markets conserve son opinion neutre ZM
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : Goldman Sachs à l'achat ZM
Barclays relève Travis Perkins à "surpondérer". AN
IMPERIAL BRANDS : Un premier semestre prometteur pour le reste de l'année Alphavalue
Les actions britanniques augmentent grâce à des bénéfices optimistes et à un ralentissement de l'inflation aux Etats-Unis MT
Le FTSE 100 atteint un record avant les données sur l'inflation américaine AN
Les actions en mouvement : Trigano, Merck, Imperial Brands, et bien d'autres Our Logo
Imperial Brands confiant, les produits non tabagiques sont performants au premier semestre AN
Imperial Brands enregistre une baisse de son bénéfice attribuable et de son chiffre d'affaires pour le premier semestre fiscal MT
Transcript : Imperial Brands PLC, H1 2024 Earnings Call, May 15, 2024
Imperial Brands enregistre une baisse de son bénéfice et de son chiffre d'affaires attribuables au premier semestre fiscal MT
En Direct des Marchés : Renault, Eiffage, CGG, Sony, Burberry, Novo Nordisk, Google... Our Logo
STEFAN BOMHARD, DIRECTEUR GÉNÉRAL D'IMPERIAL BRANDS : L'ISSUE DE L'INTERDICTION... RE
Le bénéfice semestriel de l'entreprise britannique Imperial Brands augmente grâce à des hausses de prix RE
Imperial Brands PLC approuve un dividende intérimaire, payable le 28 juin 2024 et le 30 septembre 2024 respectivement. CI
Fitch maintient les notations d'Imperial Brands sur la base d'une structure financière conservatrice et d'un faible risque réglementaire MT
Jefferies relève B&M à "hold" (conserver) AN
L'attente domine les marchés avant l'inflation américaine AW
Imperial Brands dopé par des hausses de prix et le vapotage AW
L'aversion au risque domine en Europe avant la BCE RE
Imperial Brands déclare être en ligne avec ses prévisions pour le premier semestre et l'ensemble de l'exercice financier AN
Les actions européennes baissent avant la décision de la BCE ; BP brille RE
On s'occupe comme on peut Our Logo
Imperial Brands confirme ses prévisions de revenu net et de bénéfice d'exploitation ajusté pour l'exercice 24 MT
En Direct des Marchés : EsssilorLuxottica, Bouygues, Atos, BioMérieux, UBS, Eli Lilly, L'Occitane... Our Logo

Profil Société

Imperial Brands PLC figure parmi les leaders mondiaux de la fabrication et de la commercialisation de produits de tabac. Le CA par activité se répartit comme suit : - fabrication et vente de produits de tabac traditionnels et de nouvelle génération (66,7%) : cigarettes (marques Davidoff, JPS, Parker & Simpson, Fine, West, Lambert & Butler, Winston, News, Bastos, Kool, Gauloises, L&B, Knox, etc.), cigares (marques Backwoods et Dutch Masters), cigarettes électroniques (marque Blu), tabacs chauffés (marque Pulze), tabacs à sucer (marque Skruf), papiers à rouler (n° 1 mondial ; marque Rizla) ; - distribution de produits de tabac (33,3%). La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Royaume Uni (12,1%), Allemagne (12,7%), Etats-Unis (11,3%), France (10,6%), et autres (53,3%).
Secteur
Tabac
Agenda
12/11/2024 - Q4 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Indices liés
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , FTSE 100
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Imperial Brands PLC

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
A-
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
12
Dernier Cours de Cloture
19,86 GBP
Objectif de cours Moyen
23,17 GBP
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+16,64 %
Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Tabac - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC Action Imperial Brands PLC
+9,73 % 21,46 Md
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC. Action Philip Morris International, Inc.
+6,90 % 156 Md
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO P.L.C. Action British American Tobacco p.l.c.
+7,82 % 69,31 Md
SMOORE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED Action Smoore International Holdings Limited
+15,23 % 5,52 Md
GODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA LIMITED Action Godfrey Phillips India Limited
+71,09 % 2,21 Md
PHILIP MORRIS CR Action Philip Morris CR
-4,23 % 1,81 Md
VECTOR GROUP LTD. Action Vector Group Ltd.
-1,60 % 1,75 Md
UNIVERSAL CORPORATION Action Universal Corporation
-20,42 % 1,32 Md
TANZANIA CIGARETTE PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY Action Tanzania Cigarette Public Limited Company
0,00 % 656 M
TURNING POINT BRANDS, INC. Action Turning Point Brands, Inc.
+29,41 % 600 M
Tabac - Autres
