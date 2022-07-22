Connexion
    IMO   CA4530384086

IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED

(IMO)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Toronto Stock Exchange  -  22:15 21/07/2022
56.72 CAD   -2.81%
00:01IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED : Goldman Sachs persiste à l'achat
ZM
00:01IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED : Goldman Sachs persiste à l'achat
ZM
20/07E3 Lithium achève le forage de son premier puits ; se concentre sur le programme d'achèvement et d'échantillonnage ; baisse de 2,3 %.
MT
Imperial Oil Limited : Goldman Sachs persiste à l'achat

22/07/2022 | 00:01
Toute l'actualité sur IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED
20/07E3 Lithium achève le forage de son premier puits ; se concentre sur le programme d'achè..
MT
18/07Civeo obtient un renouvellement de contrat de 12 ans au Canada
MT
15/07IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED : ATB Capital conserve son opinion neutre
ZM
14/07IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED : Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. neutre sur le dossier
ZM
29/06MISE À JOUR SECTORIELLE : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie chutent mercredi en raison d..
MT
29/06LE POINT SUR LE SECTEUR : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie et le pétrole brut reculent ..
MT
29/06IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED : Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. est neutre sur le titre
ZM
29/06BOURSE DE WALL STREET : USA-Les valeurs à suivre à Wall Street (actualisé)
RE
Recommandations des analystes sur IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED
Données financières
CA 2022 58 925 M 45 709 M 44 868 M
Résultat net 2022 7 336 M 5 691 M 5 586 M
Tréso. nette 2022 730 M 566 M 556 M
PER 2022 5,42x
Rendement 2022 2,28%
Capitalisation 37 156 M 28 823 M 28 293 M
VE / CA 2022 0,62x
VE / CA 2023 0,55x
Nbr Employés 5 400
Flottant 25,9%
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 18
Dernier Cours de Clôture 58,36 CAD
Objectif de cours Moyen 74,56 CAD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 27,8%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Bradley W. Corson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel E. Lyons Senior Vice President-Finance & Administration
Dave C. Brownell Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Jack M. Mintz Independent Director
Krystyna T. Hoeg Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED26.81%28 848
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION44.26%375 986
CHEVRON CORPORATION23.23%287 884
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD2.91%198 745
BP PLC16.64%88 259
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-1.10%69 667