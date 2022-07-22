|
Imperial Oil Limited : Goldman Sachs persiste à l'achat
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
|
|Toute l'actualité sur IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
58 925 M
45 709 M
44 868 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
7 336 M
5 691 M
5 586 M
|Tréso. nette 2022
|
730 M
566 M
556 M
|PER 2022
|5,42x
|Rendement 2022
|2,28%
|
|Capitalisation
|
37 156 M
28 823 M
28 293 M
|VE / CA 2022
|0,62x
|VE / CA 2023
|0,55x
|Nbr Employés
|5 400
|Flottant
|25,9%
|
|Graphique IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Neutre
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|18
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|58,36 CAD
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|74,56 CAD
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|27,8%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs