Imperial Oil Limited : Goldman Sachs relève à l'achat
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
|CA 2021
34 185 M
26 954 M
23 633 M
|Résultat net 2021
2 584 M
2 037 M
1 786 M
|Dette nette 2021
2 889 M
2 278 M
1 997 M
|PER 2021
|15,0x
|Rendement 2021
|1,84%
|Capitalisation
37 275 M
29 390 M
25 769 M
|VE / CA 2021
|1,17x
|VE / CA 2022
|1,03x
|Nbr Employés
|5 800
|Flottant
|-
|Graphique IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|19
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
54,97 CAD
|Objectif de cours Moyen
56,16 CAD
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
2,16%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs