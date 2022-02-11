Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Imperial Oil Limited
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    IMO   CA4530384086

IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED

(IMO)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Imperial Oil Limited : Goldman Sachs relève à l'achat

11/02/2022 | 21:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED
21:01IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED : Goldman Sachs relève à l'achat
ZM
08/02Cenovus Energy affiche une perte plus importante en raison d'une charge de dépréciation..
ZR
03/02Le bénéfice de la société canadienne Suncor Energy est inférieur aux prévisions
ZR
01/02IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED : CIBC World Markets maintient son opinion neutre
ZM
01/02La Compagnie Pétrolière Impériale augmente dans les échanges de prémarchés alors qu'ell..
MT
01/02L'Impériale affiche un bénéfice trimestriel, alors qu'elle enregistrait une perte l'ann..
ZR
01/02La Compagnie Pétrolière Impériale Ltée annonce ses résultats d'exploitation pour le qua..
CI
01/02L'Impériale déclare son dividende pour le premier trimestre de 2022
BU
01/02L'Impériale communique ses résultats financiers et d'exploitation 2021
BU
01/02La Compagnie Pétrolière Impériale Ltée déclare un dividende pour le premier trimestre 2..
CI
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2021 34 185 M 26 954 M 23 633 M
Résultat net 2021 2 584 M 2 037 M 1 786 M
Dette nette 2021 2 889 M 2 278 M 1 997 M
PER 2021 15,0x
Rendement 2021 1,84%
Capitalisation 37 275 M 29 390 M 25 769 M
VE / CA 2021 1,17x
VE / CA 2022 1,03x
Nbr Employés 5 800
Flottant -
Graphique IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED
Durée : Période :
Imperial Oil Limited : Graphique analyse technique Imperial Oil Limited | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 19
Dernier Cours de Cloture 54,97 CAD
Objectif de cours Moyen 56,16 CAD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 2,16%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Bradley W. Corson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel E. Lyons Senior Vice President-Finance & Administration
Dave C. Brownell Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Jack M. Mintz Independent Director
Krystyna T. Hoeg Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED20.50%29 469
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION27.86%331 659
CHEVRON CORPORATION15.93%262 242
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD0.54%201 543
BP PLC24.27%109 350
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION15.43%80 628