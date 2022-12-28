|
Imperial Oil Limited : Goldman Sachs reste à l'achat
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
59 541 M
44 081 M
41 379 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
6 788 M
5 025 M
4 717 M
|Dette nette 2022
|
2 062 M
1 526 M
1 433 M
|PER 2022
|6,01x
|Rendement 2022
|2,16%
|
|Capitalisation
|
38 303 M
28 357 M
26 619 M
|VE / CA 2022
|0,68x
|VE / CA 2023
|0,58x
|Nbr Employés
|5 400
|Flottant
|22,0%
|
|Graphique IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Neutre
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|19
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|65,57 CAD
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|78,47 CAD
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|19,7%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs