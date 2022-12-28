Recherche avancée
Connexion
Connexion
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Inscription
Inscription Email
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Imperial Oil Limited
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    IMO   CA4530384086

IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED

(IMO)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Toronto Stock Exchange  -  22:00 23/12/2022
65.57 CAD   +2.81%
13:01Imperial Oil Limited : Goldman Sachs reste à l'achat
ZM
21/12RBC Marchés des Capitaux note le budget 2023 de la Compagnie pétrolière impériale
MT
20/12Imperial Oil Limited : Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. conserve son opinion neutre
ZM
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Imperial Oil Limited : Goldman Sachs reste à l'achat

28/12/2022 | 13:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Toute l'actualité sur IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED
13:01Imperial Oil Limited : Goldman Sachs reste à l'achat
ZM
21/12RBC Marchés des Capitaux note le budget 2023 de la Compagnie pétrolière impériale
MT
20/12Imperial Oil Limited : Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. conserve son opin..
ZM
20/12Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie ga..
MT
20/12L'Impériale prévoit des dépenses d'investissement de 1,7 milliard de dollars canadiens ..
MT
20/12L'Impériale présente ses prévisions pour 2023
BU
20/12La Compagnie Pétrolière Impériale Ltée présente ses prévisions de production pour l'exe..
CI
14/12L'Impériale annonce la réalisation de son offre publique de rachat importante de 1,5 mi..
BU
12/12L'Impériale annonce les résultats provisoires de son offre publique de rachat important..
BU
05/12Imperial Oil Limited : JPMorgan Chase n'est plus neutre mais vendeu..
ZM
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 59 541 M 44 081 M 41 379 M
Résultat net 2022 6 788 M 5 025 M 4 717 M
Dette nette 2022 2 062 M 1 526 M 1 433 M
PER 2022 6,01x
Rendement 2022 2,16%
Capitalisation 38 303 M 28 357 M 26 619 M
VE / CA 2022 0,68x
VE / CA 2023 0,58x
Nbr Employés 5 400
Flottant 22,0%
Graphique IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED
Durée : Période :
Imperial Oil Limited : Graphique analyse technique Imperial Oil Limited | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 19
Dernier Cours de Clôture 65,57 CAD
Objectif de cours Moyen 78,47 CAD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 19,7%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Bradley W. Corson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel E. Lyons Senior Vice President-Finance & Administration
Dave C. Brownell Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Jack M. Mintz Independent Director
Krystyna T. Hoeg Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED43.73%28 357
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION80.08%453 795
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD7.46%195 125
BP PLC44.90%103 488
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION2.48%71 817
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION82.56%54 749