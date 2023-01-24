|
Imperial Oil Limited : Goldman Sachs toujours à l'achat
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
|Toute l'actualité sur IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED
|Recommandations des analystes sur IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED
Données financières
|CA 2022
58 711 M
43 898 M
40 386 M
|Résultat net 2022
6 928 M
5 180 M
4 766 M
|Dette nette 2022
2 002 M
1 497 M
1 377 M
|PER 2022
|6,22x
|Rendement 2022
|2,05%
|Capitalisation
|
40 260 M
30 102 M
27 694 M
|VE / CA 2022
|0,72x
|VE / CA 2023
|0,61x
|Nbr Employés
|5 400
|Flottant
|22,0%
|Graphique IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Neutre
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|19
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|68,92 CAD
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|77,47 CAD
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|12,4%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs