  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Imperial Oil Limited
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    IMO   CA4530384086

IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED

(IMO)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Toronto Stock Exchange  -  19:38:59 24/01/2023
69.69 CAD   +1.12%
19:00Imperial Oil Limited : Goldman Sachs toujours à l'achat
ZM
17/01Imperial Oil Limited : Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. est neutre
ZM
04/01Les producteurs de sables bitumineux du Canada vont commencer à évaluer le site proposé pour le stockage du carbone
ZR
Reco analystes

Imperial Oil Limited : Goldman Sachs toujours à l'achat

24/01/2023 | 19:00
Données financières
CA 2022 58 711 M 43 898 M 40 386 M
Résultat net 2022 6 928 M 5 180 M 4 766 M
Dette nette 2022 2 002 M 1 497 M 1 377 M
PER 2022 6,22x
Rendement 2022 2,05%
Capitalisation 40 260 M 30 102 M 27 694 M
VE / CA 2022 0,72x
VE / CA 2023 0,61x
Nbr Employés 5 400
Flottant 22,0%
Graphique IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED
Durée : Période :
Imperial Oil Limited : Graphique analyse technique Imperial Oil Limited | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 19
Dernier Cours de Clôture 68,92 CAD
Objectif de cours Moyen 77,47 CAD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 12,4%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Bradley W. Corson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel E. Lyons Senior Vice President-Finance & Administration
Dave C. Brownell Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Jack M. Mintz Independent Director
Krystyna T. Hoeg Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED4.50%30 102
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION2.77%464 379
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-4.59%189 582
BP PLC1.24%107 714
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION10.88%76 898
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION9.01%59 464