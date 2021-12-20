Connexion
Imperial Oil Limited : RBC Capital Markets reste à l'achat

20/12/2021 | 16:01
Toute l'actualité sur IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED
16:01IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED : RBC Capital Markets reste à l'achat
ZM
16:01IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED : Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. toujours neutre sur le dossier
ZM
13:39UBS retire Exxon Mobil et d'autres entreprises pétrolières et gazières des fonds climat..
MT
11:20PLANÈTE BOURSE : La revue de presse du lundi 20 décembre 2021
17/12L'Impériale prévoit des dépenses d'investissement plus élevées en 2022
ZR
17/12L'Impériale détaille un plan de dépenses de 1,4 milliard de dollars dans le cadre des p..
MT
17/12La Compagnie Pétrolière Impériale Ltée fournit des prévisions de production pour l'anné..
CI
17/12L'Impériale présente ses prévisions pour 2022
BU
02/12IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED : Détachement de dividende
FA
19/11IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED : Scotiabank désormais positif sur le dossier
ZM
Recommandations des analystes sur IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED
Données financières
CA 2021 35 956 M 27 808 M 24 681 M
Résultat net 2021 2 767 M 2 140 M 1 899 M
Dette nette 2021 2 321 M 1 795 M 1 593 M
PER 2021 11,1x
Rendement 2021 2,39%
Capitalisation 29 380 M 22 927 M 20 167 M
VE / CA 2021 0,88x
VE / CA 2022 0,76x
Nbr Employés 5 800
Flottant 26,5%
Graphique IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED
Durée : Période :
Imperial Oil Limited : Graphique analyse technique Imperial Oil Limited | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 19
Dernier Cours de Cloture 42,41 CAD
Objectif de cours Moyen 48,63 CAD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 14,7%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Bradley W. Corson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel E. Lyons Senior Vice President-Finance & Administration
Dave C. Brownell Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Jack M. Mintz Independent Director
Krystyna T. Hoeg Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED75.54%22 927
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION45.63%254 141
CHEVRON CORPORATION34.52%218 985
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD17.89%195 714
BP PLC30.99%86 837
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION5.76%74 950