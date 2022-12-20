|
Imperial Oil Limited : Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. conserve son opinion neutre
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
|
|Toute l'actualité sur IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
59 406 M
43 495 M
40 999 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
6 904 M
5 055 M
4 765 M
|Dette nette 2022
|
1 614 M
1 181 M
1 114 M
|PER 2022
|5,83x
|Rendement 2022
|2,21%
|
|Capitalisation
|
37 380 M
27 368 M
25 797 M
|VE / CA 2022
|0,66x
|VE / CA 2023
|0,53x
|Nbr Employés
|5 400
|Flottant
|22,0%
|
|Graphique IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Neutre
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|19
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|63,99 CAD
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|78,79 CAD
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|23,1%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs