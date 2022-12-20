Recherche avancée
  Accueil Zonebourse
  Actions
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Imperial Oil Limited
  Actualités
  Reco analystes
    IMO   CA4530384086

IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED

(IMO)
Temps Différé Toronto Stock Exchange  -  15:57 20/12/2022
63.54 CAD   -0.70%
15:16Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie gagnent avant la cloche mardi
MT
09:38L'Impériale prévoit des dépenses d'investissement de 1,7 milliard de dollars canadiens en 2023
MT
01:01L'Impériale présente ses prévisions pour 2023
BU
Imperial Oil Limited : Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. conserve son opinion neutre

20/12/2022 | 16:01
Données financières
CA 2022 59 406 M 43 495 M 40 999 M
Résultat net 2022 6 904 M 5 055 M 4 765 M
Dette nette 2022 1 614 M 1 181 M 1 114 M
PER 2022 5,83x
Rendement 2022 2,21%
Capitalisation 37 380 M 27 368 M 25 797 M
VE / CA 2022 0,66x
VE / CA 2023 0,53x
Nbr Employés 5 400
Flottant 22,0%
Graphique IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED
Durée : Période :
Imperial Oil Limited : Graphique analyse technique Imperial Oil Limited | Zonebourse
Tendances analyse technique IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 19
Dernier Cours de Clôture 63,99 CAD
Objectif de cours Moyen 78,79 CAD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 23,1%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Bradley W. Corson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel E. Lyons Senior Vice President-Finance & Administration
Dave C. Brownell Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Jack M. Mintz Independent Director
Krystyna T. Hoeg Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED40.27%27 368
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION71.11%433 121
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD9.76%199 765
BP PLC41.18%101 902
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION1.93%71 351
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION73.57%52 054