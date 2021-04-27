|
Imperial Oil Limited : Goldman Sachs à l'achat
Données financières
|CA 2021
39 874 M
32 139 M
26 623 M
|Résultat net 2021
2 186 M
1 762 M
1 460 M
|Dette nette 2021
2 452 M
1 976 M
1 637 M
|PER 2021
|10,7x
|Rendement 2021
|2,89%
|Capitalisation
23 278 M
18 782 M
15 542 M
|VE / CA 2021
|0,65x
|VE / CA 2022
|0,65x
|Nbr Employés
|5 800
|Flottant
|30,4%
|Graphique IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|19
|Objectif de cours Moyen
33,99 CAD
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
31,67 CAD
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
26,3%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
7,31%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
-17,9%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs