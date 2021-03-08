|
Imperial Oil Limited : Goldman Sachs est maintenant positif sur le dossier
|Toute l'actualité sur IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED
|Recommandations des analystes sur IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED
Données financières
|CA 2021
37 667 M
29 684 M
24 999 M
|Résultat net 2021
1 190 M
937 M
790 M
|Dette nette 2021
2 815 M
2 218 M
1 868 M
|PER 2021
|18,3x
|Rendement 2021
|3,03%
|Capitalisation
|
22 022 M
17 353 M
14 616 M
|VE / CA 2021
|0,66x
|VE / CA 2022
|0,68x
|Nbr Employés
|5 800
|Flottant
|30,4%
|Graphique IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|21
|Objectif de cours Moyen
30,24 CAD
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
30,00 CAD
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
26,7%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
0,79%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
-26,7%
