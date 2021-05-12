Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Imperial Oil Limited
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    IMO   CA4530384086

IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED

(IMO)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Imperial Oil Limited : Goldman Sachs n'est plus positif

12/05/2021 | 16:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED
16:01IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED  : Goldman Sachs n'est plus positif
ZM
04/05IMPERIAL OIL  : L'Impériale annonce les résultats de l'élection des administrate..
BU
03/05IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED  : Scotiabank maintient son opinion neutre
ZM
30/04IMPERIAL OIL  : L'Impériale déclare son dividende pour le deuxième trimestre de ..
BU
30/04IMPERIAL OIL  : L'Impériale augmente son programme de rachat d'actions
BU
30/04IMPERIAL OIL  : L'Impériale annonce ses résultats financiers et d'exploitation d..
BU
27/04IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED  : Goldman Sachs à l'achat
ZM
15/03IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED  : Goldman Sachs optimiste sur le dossier
ZM
08/03IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED  : Goldman Sachs adopte une opinion positive
ZM
08/03IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED  : Goldman Sachs est maintenant positif sur le dossier
ZM
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2021 33 997 M 28 173 M 23 241 M
Résultat net 2021 2 878 M 2 385 M 1 968 M
Dette nette 2021 2 261 M 1 874 M 1 546 M
PER 2021 13,0x
Rendement 2021 2,76%
Capitalisation 27 484 M 22 745 M 18 788 M
VE / CA 2021 0,87x
VE / CA 2022 0,80x
Nbr Employés 5 800
Flottant 30,4%
Graphique IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED
Durée : Période :
Imperial Oil Limited : Graphique analyse technique Imperial Oil Limited | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 19
Objectif de cours Moyen 36,83 CAD
Dernier Cours de Cloture 37,44 CAD
Ecart / Objectif Haut 12,2%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -1,62%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -17,2%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Bradley W. Corson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel E. Lyons Senior Vice President-Finance & Administration
Dave C. Brownell Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Jack M. Mintz Independent Director
Krystyna T. Hoeg Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED54.97%22 745
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION46.99%256 510
CHEVRON CORPORATION26.35%205 724
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-2.63%167 221
BP PLC19.54%87 240
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION19.88%79 641