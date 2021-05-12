|
Imperial Oil Limited : Goldman Sachs n'est plus positif
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
|
|Toute l'actualité sur IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2021
|
33 997 M
28 173 M
23 241 M
|Résultat net 2021
|
2 878 M
2 385 M
1 968 M
|Dette nette 2021
|
2 261 M
1 874 M
1 546 M
|PER 2021
|13,0x
|Rendement 2021
|2,76%
|
|Capitalisation
|
27 484 M
22 745 M
18 788 M
|VE / CA 2021
|0,87x
|VE / CA 2022
|0,80x
|Nbr Employés
|5 800
|Flottant
|30,4%
|
|Graphique IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|19
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
36,83 CAD
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
37,44 CAD
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
12,2%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
-1,62%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
-17,2%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs