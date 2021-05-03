|
Imperial Oil Limited : Scotiabank maintient son opinion neutre
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
Données financières
|CA 2021
35 546 M
28 874 M
23 956 M
|Résultat net 2021
2 616 M
2 125 M
1 763 M
|Dette nette 2021
2 810 M
2 283 M
1 894 M
|PER 2021
|12,8x
|Rendement 2021
|2,91%
|Capitalisation
26 060 M
21 154 M
17 563 M
|VE / CA 2021
|0,81x
|VE / CA 2022
|0,76x
|Nbr Employés
|5 800
|Flottant
|30,4%
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|19
|Objectif de cours Moyen
34,78 CAD
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
35,50 CAD
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
18,3%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
-2,03%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
-26,8%
