Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nasdaq  >  Impinj, Inc.    PI

IMPINJ, INC.

(PI)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nasdaq - 22/12 22:00:00
43.16 USD   +0.30%
26/02IMPINJ, INC. : publication des résultats annuels
2019IMPINJ INC : publication des résultats trimestriels
2019IMPINJ INC : publication des résultats annuels
ETFs positionnés sur IMPINJ, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF - USD4.53%1.30%Etats UnisActions - Semi-conducteurs
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD0.09%0.02%Etats UnisActions



Graphique IMPINJ, INC.
Impinj, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Impinj, Inc.
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 7
Objectif de cours Moyen 41,00 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 43,03 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 23,2%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -4,72%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -30,3%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
IMPINJ, INC.66.40%993
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED55.89%474 555
NVIDIA CORPORATION126.64%330 107
INTEL CORPORATION-20.70%189 983
BROADCOM INC.35.71%174 431
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED67.09%166 031
