Incitec Pivot Limited est un fabricant et fournisseur australien des secteurs des ressources et de l'agriculture. Ses segments comprennent l'Asie-Pacifique et les Amériques. Le segment Asie-Pacifique comprend Fertilisers Asia Pacific (Fertilisers APAC) et Dyno Nobel Asia Pacific (DNAP). Fertilisers APAC fabrique et vend des engrais dans l'est de l'Australie et sur le marché de l'exportation. Elle fabrique, importe et vend également des produits chimiques industriels au secteur agricole et à d'autres industries spécialisées. DNAP fabrique et vend des explosifs industriels et des produits et services connexes à l'industrie minière dans la région Asie-Pacifique, en Turquie et en France. Le segment Amériques comprend Dyno Nobel Americas, qui fabrique et vend des explosifs industriels et des produits et services connexes aux industries des mines, des carrières et de la construction dans les Amériques (Canada, Mexique et Chili) et des systèmes d'amorçage à des entreprises en Australie, en Turquie et en Afrique du Sud. Elle fabrique et vend également des produits chimiques industriels.

Secteur Chimie diversifiée