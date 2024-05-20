Action IPL INCITEC PIVOT LIMITED
Incitec Pivot Limited

Actions

IPL

AU000000IPL1

Chimie diversifiée

Temps Différé Australian S.E.
Autres places de cotation
 03:41:40 20/05/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
2,99 AUD +2,05 % Graphique intraday de Incitec Pivot Limited +5,28 % +5,28 %
02:00 INCITEC PIVOT LIMITED : Jarden Research relève à l'achat ZM
16/05 Transcript : Incitec Pivot Limited, H1 2024 Earnings Call, May 16, 2024

Graphique Incitec Pivot Limited

Plus de graphiques

Profil Société

Incitec Pivot Limited est un fabricant et fournisseur australien des secteurs des ressources et de l'agriculture. Ses segments comprennent l'Asie-Pacifique et les Amériques. Le segment Asie-Pacifique comprend Fertilisers Asia Pacific (Fertilisers APAC) et Dyno Nobel Asia Pacific (DNAP). Fertilisers APAC fabrique et vend des engrais dans l'est de l'Australie et sur le marché de l'exportation. Elle fabrique, importe et vend également des produits chimiques industriels au secteur agricole et à d'autres industries spécialisées. DNAP fabrique et vend des explosifs industriels et des produits et services connexes à l'industrie minière dans la région Asie-Pacifique, en Turquie et en France. Le segment Amériques comprend Dyno Nobel Americas, qui fabrique et vend des explosifs industriels et des produits et services connexes aux industries des mines, des carrières et de la construction dans les Amériques (Canada, Mexique et Chili) et des systèmes d'amorçage à des entreprises en Australie, en Turquie et en Afrique du Sud. Elle fabrique et vend également des produits chimiques industriels.
Secteur
Chimie diversifiée
Agenda
16/09/2024 - Journée investisseur - Day 1
Indices liés
S&P/ASX 200
Plus d'informations sur la société

Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Plus de données financières

Notations pour Incitec Pivot Limited

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B+
Plus de notations

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
12
Dernier Cours de Cloture
2,93 AUD
Objectif de cours Moyen
3,205 AUD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+9,39 %
Consensus

Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Produits chimiques de diversification

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
INCITEC PIVOT LIMITED Action Incitec Pivot Limited
+4,93 % 3,8 Md
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD. Action Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.
+4,07 % 75 Md
BASF SE Action BASF SE
+0,19 % 47,43 Md
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC. Action DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
+3,87 % 33,41 Md
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED Action Pidilite Industries Limited
+11,03 % 18,24 Md
EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY Action Eastman Chemical Company
+11,76 % 11,8 Md
SYENSQO SA/NV Action Syensqo SA/NV
+1,70 % 10,97 Md
BRENNTAG SE Action Brenntag SE
-16,29 % 10,93 Md
ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION Action Asahi Kasei Corporation
+1,44 % 9,26 Md
SRF LIMITED Action SRF Limited
-8,12 % 8,11 Md
Produits chimiques de diversification
