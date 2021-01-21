Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Indel B S.p.A.    INDB   IT0005245508

INDEL B S.P.A.

(INDB)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Italian Stock Exchange - 21/01 17:35:13
24 EUR   +2.13%
2018INDEL B SPA : publication des résultats semestriels
ETFs positionnés sur INDEL B S.P.A.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares FTSE Italia Mid-Small Cap ...-1.08%0.08%-ItalieActions



Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Objectif de cours Moyen 28,50 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 23,50 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 26,4%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 21,3%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 18,3%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
INDEL B S.P.A.3.52%163
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES,LTD.0.81%64 423
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI-0.94%55 868
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC12.45%37 926
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC6.94%37 277
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB5.97%17 250
