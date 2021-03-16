Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  >  Indra Sistemas, S.A.    IDR   ES0118594417

INDRA SISTEMAS, S.A.

(IDR)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Fonds positionnés sur INDRA SISTEMAS, S.A.
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Kirao Smallcaps ICNON8.00%81.00%2.87M EUR


ETFs positionnés sur INDRA SISTEMAS, S.A.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Lyxor IBEX 35 (DR) - Dist - EUR4.31%0.30%EspagneActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique INDRA SISTEMAS, S.A.
Durée : Période :
Indra Sistemas, S.A. : Graphique analyse technique Indra Sistemas, S.A. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 18
Objectif de cours Moyen 9,38 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 7,75 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 79,4%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 21,0%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -16,1%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
INDRA SISTEMAS, S.A.11.03%1 629
ACCENTURE PLC1.93%168 872
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES7.11%156 328
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION1.37%114 898
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.3.73%80 915
INFOSYS LIMITED9.38%80 357
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ