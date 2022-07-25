Connexion
Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe

Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    ILPT   US4562371066

INDUSTRIAL LOGISTICS PROPERTIES TRUST

(ILPT)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  15:30 25/07/2022
9.780 USD   +0.31%
15:01INDUSTRIAL LOGISTICS PROPERTIES TRUST : RBC Capital Markets maintient sa recommandation neutre
ZM
14/07MISE À JOUR SECTORIELLE : Les valeurs financières toujours en difficulté avant la clôture de jeudi
MT
14/07MISE À JOUR DU SECTEUR : Financier
MT
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust : RBC Capital Markets maintient sa recommandation neutre

25/07/2022 | 15:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Toute l'actualité sur INDUSTRIAL LOGISTICS PROPERTIES TRUST
15:01INDUSTRIAL LOGISTICS PROPERTIES TRUS : RBC Capital Markets maintient sa recommandation neu..
ZM
14/07MISE À JOUR SECTORIELLE : Les valeurs financières toujours en difficulté avant la clôture ..
MT
14/07MISE À JOUR DU SECTEUR : Financier
MT
14/07Les actions d'Industrial Logistics Properties chutent après la réduction du dividende
MT
14/07Industrial Logistics Properties Trust réduit la distribution trimestrielle régulière en..
CI
21/06INDUSTRIAL LOGISTICS PROPERTIES TRUS : Berenberg Bank toujours neutre sur le dossier
ZM
02/06Industrial Logistics Properties Trust élit Matt Jordan comme administrateur délégué
CI
18/05INDUSTRIAL LOGISTICS PROPERTIES TRUS : JMP Securities neutre sur le dossier
ZM
09/05INDUSTRIAL LOGISTICS PROPERTIES TRUS : RBC Capital Markets toujours neutre sur le dossier
ZM
30/04INDUSTRIAL LOGISTICS PROPERTIES TRUS : B. Riley toujours positif
ZM
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur INDUSTRIAL LOGISTICS PROPERTIES TRUST
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 354 M - 346 M
Résultat net 2022 -0,33 M - -0,32 M
Dette nette 2022 3 205 M - 3 135 M
PER 2022 177x
Rendement 2022 13,5%
Capitalisation 638 M 638 M 624 M
VE / CA 2022 10,9x
VE / CA 2023 11,1x
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 98,5%
Graphique INDUSTRIAL LOGISTICS PROPERTIES TRUST
Durée : Période :
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust : Graphique analyse technique Industrial Logistics Properties Trust | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique INDUSTRIAL LOGISTICS PROPERTIES TRUST
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 6
Dernier Cours de Clôture 9,75 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 17,25 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 76,9%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Yael Duffy President & Chief Operating Officer
Richard W. Siedel Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Adam David Portnoy Chairman
Lisa Harris Jones Independent Trustee
Bruce M. Gans Lead Independent Trustee
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
INDUSTRIAL LOGISTICS PROPERTIES TRUST-61.08%638
PROLOGIS, INC.-24.63%93 950
GOODMAN GROUP-27.43%24 976
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION-9.06%22 970
REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC.-22.98%10 669
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST, INC.-4.36%8 444