Industrial Logistics Properties Trust : RBC Capital Markets maintient sa recommandation neutre
Données financières
|CA 2022
354 M
-
346 M
|Résultat net 2022
-0,33 M
-
-0,32 M
|Dette nette 2022
3 205 M
-
3 135 M
|PER 2022
|177x
|Rendement 2022
|13,5%
|Capitalisation
638 M
638 M
624 M
|VE / CA 2022
|10,9x
|VE / CA 2023
|11,1x
|Nbr Employés
|-
|Flottant
|98,5%
|Graphique INDUSTRIAL LOGISTICS PROPERTIES TRUST
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique INDUSTRIAL LOGISTICS PROPERTIES TRUST
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|6
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|9,75 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|17,25 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|76,9%
