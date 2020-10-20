Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Indutrade AB    INDT   SE0001515552

INDUTRADE AB

(INDT)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé CHI-X - 20/10 17:25:00
489.1 SEK   -1.91%
14/07INDUTRADE AB : publication des résultats semestriels
24/06INDUTRADE AB : Pression acheteuse
2019INDUTRADE AB : Détachement de dividende final
ETFs positionnés sur INDUTRADE ABETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares STOXX Europe Small 200 (DE...-2.35%0.62%EuropeActions
IShares STOXX Europe 600 Industrial...0.00%0.34%EuropeActions - Produits industriels



Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Objectif de cours Moyen 502,50 SEK
Dernier Cours de Cloture 498,60 SEK
Ecart / Objectif Haut 10,3%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 0,78%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -8,74%
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
INDUTRADE AB48.75%6 842
ATLAS COPCO AB11.83%55 192
FANUC CORPORATION1.45%37 516
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION8.28%28 538
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.4.74%27 719
SANDVIK AB-4.24%24 906
