  Accueil Zonebourse
  Actions
  Allemagne
  Xetra
  Infineon Technologies AG
  Actualités
  Reco analystes
    IFX   DE0006231004

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

(IFX)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Tradegate  -  08/06 08:31:54
28.82 EUR   +0.60%
07:56INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Goldman Sachs maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZD
06/06INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Bernstein toujours à l'achat
ZD
06/06Samsung Electronics remanie son centre de recherche sur les semi-conducteurs
MT
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Goldman Sachs maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

08/06/2022 | 07:56
L'analyste Alexander Duval du bureau de recherche Goldman Sachs considère le titre attrayant et le recommande à l'achat. L'objectif de cours n'est pas modifié à 42.50 EUR.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Recommandations des analystes sur INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Données financières
CA 2022 13 472 M 14 409 M -
Résultat net 2022 1 878 M 2 009 M -
Dette nette 2022 2 314 M 2 475 M -
PER 2022 19,5x
Rendement 2022 1,09%
Capitalisation 37 299 M 39 892 M -
VE / CA 2022 2,94x
VE / CA 2023 2,67x
Nbr Employés 53 599
Flottant 99,7%
Graphique INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Durée : Période :
Infineon Technologies AG : Graphique analyse technique Infineon Technologies AG | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 24
Dernier Cours de Clôture 28,65 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 40,82 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 42,5%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Jochen Hanebeck Chief Executive Officer
Sven Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang Eder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rutger Wijburg Chief Operating Officer
Manfred Puffer Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG-28.14%39 892
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-13.01%476 353
NVIDIA CORPORATION-35.65%470 404
BROADCOM INC.-13.89%236 501
INTEL CORPORATION-15.48%177 203
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.-26.84%171 207