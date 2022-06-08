|
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Goldman Sachs maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
L'analyste Alexander Duval du bureau de recherche Goldman Sachs considère le titre attrayant et le recommande à l'achat. L'objectif de cours n'est pas modifié à 42.50 EUR.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
|
|Toute l'actualité sur INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
13 472 M
14 409 M
-
|Résultat net 2022
|
1 878 M
2 009 M
-
|Dette nette 2022
|
2 314 M
2 475 M
-
|PER 2022
|19,5x
|Rendement 2022
|1,09%
|
|Capitalisation
|
37 299 M
39 892 M
-
|VE / CA 2022
|2,94x
|VE / CA 2023
|2,67x
|Nbr Employés
|53 599
|Flottant
|99,7%
|
|Graphique INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|24
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|28,65 €
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|40,82 €
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|42,5%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs