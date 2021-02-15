|
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Goldman Sachs toujours à l'achat
Goldman Sachs est positif et recommande le titre à l'achat. L'objectif de cours demeure inchangé à 42.30 EUR.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Données financières
|CA 2021
10 813 M
13 117 M
-
|Résultat net 2021
1 026 M
1 244 M
-
|Dette nette 2021
3 408 M
4 134 M
-
|PER 2021
|47,3x
|Rendement 2021
|0,75%
|Capitalisation
46 252 M
56 056 M
-
|VE / CA 2021
|4,59x
|VE / CA 2022
|4,10x
|Nbr Employés
|47 058
|Flottant
|99,6%
|Graphique INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|28
|Objectif de cours Moyen
35,01 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
35,56 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
26,5%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
-1,54%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
-52,2%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs