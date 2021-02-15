Connexion
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

(IFX)
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Goldman Sachs toujours à l'achat

15/02/2021 | 09:12
Goldman Sachs est positif et recommande le titre à l'achat. L'objectif de cours demeure inchangé à 42.30 EUR.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Données financières
CA 2021 10 813 M 13 117 M -
Résultat net 2021 1 026 M 1 244 M -
Dette nette 2021 3 408 M 4 134 M -
PER 2021 47,3x
Rendement 2021 0,75%
Capitalisation 46 252 M 56 056 M -
VE / CA 2021 4,59x
VE / CA 2022 4,10x
Nbr Employés 47 058
Flottant 99,6%
Graphique INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Durée : Période :
Infineon Technologies AG : Graphique analyse technique Infineon Technologies AG | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 28
Objectif de cours Moyen 35,01 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 35,56 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 26,5%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -1,54%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -52,2%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Reinhard Ploss Chief Executive Officer
Sven Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang Eder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jochen Hanebeck Chief Operating Officer
Manfred Puffer Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG13.28%56 056
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED19.25%584 326
NVIDIA CORPORATION14.60%370 441
INTEL CORPORATION24.18%251 134
BROADCOM INC.11.07%197 793
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED-2.86%168 105
