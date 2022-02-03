Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Allemagne
  4. Xetra
  5. Infineon Technologies AG
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    IFX   DE0006231004

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

(IFX)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Tradegate - 03/02 11:13:48
35.08 EUR   -4.15%
10:47INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Goldman Sachs toujours à l'achat
ZD
10:42Les marchés sur leur garde avant la BCE
AW
10:16INFINEON : bénéfice trimestriel en hausse de 79%, à 457 ME
CF
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Goldman Sachs toujours à l'achat

03/02/2022 | 10:47
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
L'analyste Alexander Duval du bureau de recherche Goldman Sachs considère le titre attrayant et le recommande à l'achat. L'objectif de cours demeure inchangé à 52.50 EUR.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
10:47INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Goldman Sachs toujours à l'achat
ZD
10:42Les marchés sur leur garde avant la BCE
AW
10:16INFINEON : bénéfice trimestriel en hausse de 79%, à 457 ME
CF
10:07L'Europe dans le désordre avec les résultats et avant les banques centrales
RE
09:02BOURSE DE PARIS : Métalenvers
08:39EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : Dassault Systèmes, Publicis, Valneva, Atos, Meta, Nestlé, Spotify,..
08:22Infineon revoit à la hausse ses prévisions de revenus pour 2022 en raison d'une forte d..
ZR
08:18Infineon relève ses prévisions pour 2022 face à la forte demande
RE
07:54Le bénéfice d'Infineon Technologies pour le premier trimestre fiscal grimpe de 79 % dan..
MT
02/02INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : JP Morgan maintient son opinion neutre
ZD
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 12 896 M 14 568 M -
Résultat net 2022 1 693 M 1 912 M -
Dette nette 2022 2 553 M 2 884 M -
PER 2022 27,9x
Rendement 2022 0,86%
Capitalisation 47 630 M 53 807 M -
VE / CA 2022 3,89x
VE / CA 2023 3,48x
Nbr Employés 50 288
Flottant -
Graphique INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Durée : Période :
Infineon Technologies AG : Graphique analyse technique Infineon Technologies AG | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 25
Dernier Cours de Cloture 36,60 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 48,23 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 31,8%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Reinhard Ploss Chief Executive Officer
Sven Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang Eder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jochen Hanebeck Chief Operating Officer
Manfred Puffer Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG-10.21%53 807
NVIDIA CORPORATION-14.18%631 050
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED3.41%592 567
BROADCOM INC.-9.31%249 141
QUALCOMM, INC.2.91%212 101
INTEL CORPORATION-3.86%201 605