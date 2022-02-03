|
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Goldman Sachs toujours à l'achat
L'analyste Alexander Duval du bureau de recherche Goldman Sachs considère le titre attrayant et le recommande à l'achat. L'objectif de cours demeure inchangé à 52.50 EUR.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
|
|Toute l'actualité sur INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
12 896 M
14 568 M
-
|Résultat net 2022
|
1 693 M
1 912 M
-
|Dette nette 2022
|
2 553 M
2 884 M
-
|PER 2022
|27,9x
|Rendement 2022
|0,86%
|
|Capitalisation
|
47 630 M
53 807 M
-
|VE / CA 2022
|3,89x
|VE / CA 2023
|3,48x
|Nbr Employés
|50 288
|Flottant
|-
|
|Graphique INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Neutre
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|25
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
36,60 €
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
48,23 €
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
31,8%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs