INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Goldman Sachs toujours à l'achat

Données financières EUR USD CA 2022 12 896 M 14 568 M - Résultat net 2022 1 693 M 1 912 M - Dette nette 2022 2 553 M 2 884 M - PER 2022 27,9x Rendement 2022 0,86% Capitalisation 47 630 M 53 807 M - VE / CA 2022 3,89x VE / CA 2023 3,48x Nbr Employés 50 288 Flottant - Graphique INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Tendances analyse technique INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG Court Terme Moyen Terme Long Terme Tendances Baissière Neutre Neutre Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACHETER Nombre d'Analystes 25 Dernier Cours de Cloture 36,60 € Objectif de cours Moyen 48,23 € Ecart / Objectif Moyen 31,8% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Dirigeants et Administrateurs Reinhard Ploss Chief Executive Officer Sven Schneider Chief Financial Officer Wolfgang Eder Chairman-Supervisory Board Jochen Hanebeck Chief Operating Officer Manfred Puffer Member-Supervisory Board Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capi. (M$) INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG -10.21% 53 807 NVIDIA CORPORATION -14.18% 631 050 TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED 3.41% 592 567 BROADCOM INC. -9.31% 249 141 QUALCOMM, INC. 2.91% 212 101 INTEL CORPORATION -3.86% 201 605