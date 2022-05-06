|
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : JP Morgan maintient sa recommandation neutre
L'analyste Sandeep Deshpande de chez JP Morgan a confirmé son opinion neutre sur le dossier. L'objectif de cours demeure inchangé à 45 EUR.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
13 129 M
13 792 M
-
|Résultat net 2022
|
1 849 M
1 942 M
-
|Dette nette 2022
|
2 416 M
2 538 M
-
|PER 2022
|19,1x
|Rendement 2022
|1,20%
|
|Capitalisation
|
35 573 M
37 371 M
-
|VE / CA 2022
|2,89x
|VE / CA 2023
|2,60x
|Nbr Employés
|50 280
|Flottant
|99,7%
|
|Graphique INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|24
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|27,34 €
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|44,18 €
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|61,6%
