INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : JP Morgan maintient sa recommandation neutre

Données financières EUR USD CA 2022 13 129 M 13 792 M - Résultat net 2022 1 849 M 1 942 M - Dette nette 2022 2 416 M 2 538 M - PER 2022 19,1x Rendement 2022 1,20% Capitalisation 35 573 M 37 371 M - VE / CA 2022 2,89x VE / CA 2023 2,60x Nbr Employés 50 280 Flottant 99,7% Tendances analyse technique INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG Court Terme Moyen Terme Long Terme Tendances Baissière Baissière Baissière Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACHETER Nombre d'Analystes 24 Dernier Cours de Clôture 27,34 € Objectif de cours Moyen 44,18 € Ecart / Objectif Moyen 61,6% Dirigeants et Administrateurs Jochen Hanebeck Chief Executive Officer Sven Schneider Chief Financial Officer Wolfgang Eder Chairman-Supervisory Board Rutger Wijburg Chief Operating Officer Manfred Puffer Member-Supervisory Board Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capi. (M$) INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG -32.94% 37 371 TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED -11.87% 473 606 NVIDIA CORPORATION -35.93% 471 856 BROADCOM INC. -12.84% 236 799 INTEL CORPORATION -13.40% 182 354 QUALCOMM, INC. -22.55% 158 637