    IFX   DE0006231004

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

(IFX)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Tradegate  -  06/05 19:02:41
27.50 EUR   +0.60%
18:12INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : JP Morgan maintient sa recommandation neutre
ZD
05/05INFINEON : va convertir une usine US à l'énergie verte
CF
02/05Le directeur du marketing d'Infineon Technologies quittera ses fonctions fin mai, son successeur est nommé
MT
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : JP Morgan maintient sa recommandation neutre

06/05/2022 | 18:12
L'analyste Sandeep Deshpande de chez JP Morgan a confirmé son opinion neutre sur le dossier. L'objectif de cours demeure inchangé à 45 EUR.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Données financières
CA 2022 13 129 M 13 792 M -
Résultat net 2022 1 849 M 1 942 M -
Dette nette 2022 2 416 M 2 538 M -
PER 2022 19,1x
Rendement 2022 1,20%
Capitalisation 35 573 M 37 371 M -
VE / CA 2022 2,89x
VE / CA 2023 2,60x
Nbr Employés 50 280
Flottant 99,7%
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 24
Dernier Cours de Clôture 27,34 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 44,18 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 61,6%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Jochen Hanebeck Chief Executive Officer
Sven Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang Eder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rutger Wijburg Chief Operating Officer
Manfred Puffer Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG-32.94%37 371
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-11.87%473 606
NVIDIA CORPORATION-35.93%471 856
BROADCOM INC.-12.84%236 799
INTEL CORPORATION-13.40%182 354
QUALCOMM, INC.-22.55%158 637