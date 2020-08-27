Connexion
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

(IFX)
Fonds positionnés sur INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
AB Sustainable Glb Tmtc AX USDNON14.00%85.00%22.94M USD
Aviva Investors Global Eq Uncons I USDNON-7.00%0.00%NC13.79M USD
BGF Sustainable Energy A2 USDNON15.00%72.00%56.5M USD
DPAM Capital B Eqs EMU Behvrl Val HI CapNON-13.00%18.00%NC50.4M EUR
DPAM INVEST B Equities Europe Sust F CapNON5.00%64.00%16.69M EUR
Echiquier Major SRI Growth Europe ANON1.00%45.00%177.93M EUR
Fidelity Euro Blue Chip A-Acc-EURNON-7.00%10.00%13.79M EUR
Fidelity Germany A-Dis-EURNON-2.00%34.00%13.79M EUR
Fidelity Instl Euro Blue Chip I-Acc-EURNON-6.00%16.00%13.79M EUR
GAM Star Continental Eurp Eq Instl  AccNON1.00%35.00%17.53M EUR
GAM Star European Equity Ord EUR AccNON1.00%32.00%11.21M EUR
Ginjer Actifs 360 INON-18.00%3.00%1.48M EUR
Guinness Global Innovators C EUR ACCNON13.00%98.00%177.93M EUR
Intermix CNON-14.00%-15.00%22.94M EUR
M&G (Lux) Glb Themes A EUR AccNON-3.00%47.00%56.5M EUR
M&G Global Themes Euro A AccNON-3.00%52.00%65.6M EUR
Ninety One GSF Global Envir I Acc USDNON10.00%0.00%NC9.56M USD
Nordea 1 - Emerging Wealth Equity BP EURNON0.00%34.00%3.29M EUR
Nordea 1 - European Stars Equity BI EURNON3.00%0.00%NC219.27M EUR
Nordea 1 - Global Climate & Envir BI EURNON7.00%97.00%83.33M EUR


ETFs positionnés sur INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Lyxor 1 TecDAX - EUR1.41%10.35%AllemagneActions - Technologie
IShares TecDAX (DE) - EUR0.64%10.00%-AllemagneActions - Technologie
ComStage STOXX Europe 600 Technolog...0.00%4.92%EuropeActions - Technologie
IShares STOXX Europe 600 Technology...-2.18%4.83%EuropeActions - Technologie
SPDR MSCI Europe Technology - EUR3.31%4.80%EuropeActions - Technologies de l'information
Deka DAX ex Financials 30 - EUR1.44%3.96%-AllemagneActions
Deka DAX - EUR1.57%2.88%AllemagneActions
AMUNDI ETF DAX DR - EUR1.69%2.88%-AllemagneActions
Lyxor 1 DAX® (I) Dist - EUR-0.87%2.88%AllemagneActions
ComStage DAX TR - EUR-0.97%2.88%AllemagneActions
Xtrackers DAX Income 2C (USD hedge...0.10%2.87%-AllemagneActions
Deka DAX (ausschuttend) - EUR1.58%2.86%AllemagneActions
Xtrackers DAX Income 4C (CHF hedge...1.10%2.85%-AllemagneActions
Lyxor DAX (DR) - Acc - EUR1.66%2.85%AllemagneActions
Xtrackers DAX 1C - EUR1.60%2.85%AllemagneActions
IShares Core DAX (DE) - EUR0.20%2.82%AllemagneActions
SPDR Solactive Germany ETF - USD2.14%2.66%-AllemagneActions
Deka Oekom Euro Nachhaltigkeit - EUR1.39%2.56%EuropeActions
Franklin FTSE Germany ETF - USD2.20%2.44%-AllemagneActions
Vanguard DAX - EUR1.56%2.29%-AllemagneActions
Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Des marchés envoûtés par la "tech" pour les 3 sorcières
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 29
Objectif de cours Moyen 23,97 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 23,85 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 25,8%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 0,50%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -28,7%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG17.43%36 664
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED33.53%390 143
NVIDIA CORPORATION117.14%315 238
INTEL CORPORATION-17.21%210 736
BROADCOM INC.7.48%136 618
QUALCOMM, INC.31.52%130 924
