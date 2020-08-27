|ETF
|Var. 5jours
| Poids
|Rating
|Zone géographique
|Catégorie et Secteur
|Lyxor 1 TecDAX - EUR
|1.41%
|10.35%
|Allemagne
|Actions - Technologie
|IShares TecDAX (DE) - EUR
|0.64%
|10.00%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions - Technologie
|ComStage STOXX Europe 600 Technolog...
|0.00%
|4.92%
|Europe
|Actions - Technologie
|IShares STOXX Europe 600 Technology...
|-2.18%
|4.83%
|Europe
|Actions - Technologie
|SPDR MSCI Europe Technology - EUR
|3.31%
|4.80%
|Europe
|Actions - Technologies de l'information
|Deka DAX ex Financials 30 - EUR
|1.44%
|3.96%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Deka DAX - EUR
|1.57%
|2.88%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|AMUNDI ETF DAX DR - EUR
|1.69%
|2.88%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Lyxor 1 DAX® (I) Dist - EUR
|-0.87%
|2.88%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|ComStage DAX TR - EUR
|-0.97%
|2.88%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Xtrackers DAX Income 2C (USD hedge...
|0.10%
|2.87%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Deka DAX (ausschuttend) - EUR
|1.58%
|2.86%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Xtrackers DAX Income 4C (CHF hedge...
|1.10%
|2.85%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Lyxor DAX (DR) - Acc - EUR
|1.66%
|2.85%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Xtrackers DAX 1C - EUR
|1.60%
|2.85%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|IShares Core DAX (DE) - EUR
|0.20%
|2.82%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|SPDR Solactive Germany ETF - USD
|2.14%
|2.66%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Deka Oekom Euro Nachhaltigkeit - EUR
|1.39%
|2.56%
|Europe
|Actions
|Franklin FTSE Germany ETF - USD
|2.20%
|2.44%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Vanguard DAX - EUR
|1.56%
|2.29%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions