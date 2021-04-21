Connexion
    INFN

INFINERA CORPORATION

(INFN)
ETFs positionnés sur INFINERA CORPORATIONETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares North American Tech-Multime...-2.26%3.20%Amérique du NordActions - Technologies de l'information
SPDR S&P Telecom ETF - USD-2.66%3.14%Etats UnisActions - Télécommunications
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD-2.85%0.06%Etats UnisActions
IShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF - ...0.09%0.01%-Amérique du NordActions - Technologie



Graphique INFINERA CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
Infinera Corporation : Graphique analyse technique Infinera Corporation | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 13
Objectif de cours Moyen 10,38 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 9,31 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 61,1%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 11,4%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -46,3%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
INFINERA CORPORATION-8.40%1 907
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.15.73%218 646
ERICSSON AB18.68%45 761
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.5.04%43 965
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.8.94%31 376
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.6.53%23 627
