ETFs positionnés sur INFINERA CORPORATION ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight ETF Var. 5jours Poids Rating Zone géographique Catégorie et Secteur IShares North American Tech-Multime... -2.26% 3.20% Amérique du Nord Actions - Technologies de l'information SPDR S&P Telecom ETF - USD -2.66% 3.14% Etats Unis Actions - Télécommunications Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD -2.85% 0.06% Etats Unis Actions IShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF - ... 0.09% 0.01% - Amérique du Nord Actions - Technologie





Graphique INFINERA CORPORATION Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER Nombre d'Analystes 13 Objectif de cours Moyen 10,38 $ Dernier Cours de Cloture 9,31 $ Ecart / Objectif Haut 61,1% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 11,4% Ecart / Objectif Bas -46,3% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) INFINERA CORPORATION -8.40% 1 907 CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. 15.73% 218 646 ERICSSON AB 18.68% 45 761 FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD. 5.04% 43 965 MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC. 8.94% 31 376 ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. 6.53% 23 627