Info Edge (India) Limited est une société basée en Inde qui exploite de multiples services basés sur Internet par le biais de ses divers portails Web et applications mobiles. Les secteurs d'activité de la société comprennent les solutions de recrutement et Real State- 99acres. Le segment Recruitment Solutions comprend Naukri et toutes les autres activités connexes, qui fournissent des solutions de recrutement à la fois pour les entreprises interentreprises (B2B) et pour les entreprises-clients (B2C). Le segment Real State- 99acres se concentre sur les listes de propriétés, l'image de marque des constructeurs et des courtiers et la visibilité par le biais de micro-sites, de liens sur la page d'accueil et de bannières au service des promoteurs immobiliers, des constructeurs et des courtiers. Il opère dans des secteurs verticaux de services, qui comprennent des solutions de recrutement par le biais de ses marques naukri.com, iimjobs.com, hirist.com, ambitionbox.com, bigshyft.com, jobhai.com ; des services immobiliers par le biais de sa marque 99acres.com ; des services matrimoniaux par le biais de sa marque jeevansaathi.com, et des services d'éducation par le biais de sa marque shiksha.com.

Secteur Internet