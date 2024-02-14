Action NAUKRI INFO EDGE (INDIA) LIMITED
Info Edge (India) Limited

Actions

NAUKRI

INE663F01024

Internet

Temps Différé NSE India S.E.
Autres places de cotation
 11:25:09 14/02/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
5 113 INR -4,29 % Graphique intraday de Info Edge (India) Limited -5,31 % -0,54 %
INFO EDGE (INDIA) LIMITED : Nomura toujours positif
13/02 Transcript : Info Edge Limited, Q3 2024 Earnings Call, Feb 13, 2024

Dernières actualités sur Info Edge (India) Limited

Transcript : Info Edge Limited, Q3 2024 Earnings Call, Feb 13, 2024
Info Edge (India) Limited annonce ses résultats pour le troisième trimestre et les neuf mois clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Info Edge (Inde) investit 250 millions de roupies indiennes supplémentaires dans sa filiale à part entière MT
Info Edge (Inde) enregistre une hausse de son bénéfice net consolidé pour le deuxième trimestre fiscal MT
Transcript : Info Edge Limited, Q2 2024 Earnings Call, Nov 07, 2023
Info Edge (India) Limited approuve le dividende, payable le 17 novembre 2023 CI
Info Edge (India) Limited publie ses résultats pour le deuxième trimestre et le semestre clos le 30 septembre 2023 CI
Le conseil d'administration d'Info Edge (Inde) envisagera le versement d'un dividende intérimaire pour l'exercice 2024 MT
Info Edge (Inde) investit 400 000 $ dans le développeur de traceurs de sommeil pour bébés Ray IOT MT
ACTIONS INDIENNES - Les actions indiennes devraient ouvrir en baisse en raison d'une faiblesse mondiale prolongée RE
Info Edge (Inde) acquiert une participation dans une entreprise technologique basée aux Etats-Unis MT
Info Edge (India) Limited approuve la nomination de Sanjiv Sachar en tant qu'administrateur CI
Info Edge (India) Limited approuve le dividende final pour l'exercice financier 2022-2023 CI
Transcript : Info Edge Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call
Les actions indiennes chutent pour la deuxième journée consécutive en raison des inquiétudes concernant une nouvelle hausse des taux d'intérêt aux États-Unis et de la faiblesse de l'économie chinoise MT
Info Edge investit 100 millions de roupies indiennes dans sa filiale SaaS MT
Info Edge (India) Limited annonce un changement de direction CI
Transcript : Info Edge Limited, Q1 2024 Earnings Call, Aug 11, 2023
Info Edge (India) Limited annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 30 juin 2023 CI
Info Edge (India) Limited nomme Sanjiv Sachar administrateur indépendant non exécutif supplémentaire CI
Info Edge (Inde) va faire un investissement supplémentaire dans sa filiale en perte de vitesse MT
Info Edge (Inde) investit 10 millions de roupies supplémentaires dans la technologie Brainsight MT

Graphique Info Edge (India) Limited

Graphique Info Edge (India) Limited
Profil Société

Info Edge (India) Limited est une société basée en Inde qui exploite de multiples services basés sur Internet par le biais de ses divers portails Web et applications mobiles. Les secteurs d'activité de la société comprennent les solutions de recrutement et Real State- 99acres. Le segment Recruitment Solutions comprend Naukri et toutes les autres activités connexes, qui fournissent des solutions de recrutement à la fois pour les entreprises interentreprises (B2B) et pour les entreprises-clients (B2C). Le segment Real State- 99acres se concentre sur les listes de propriétés, l'image de marque des constructeurs et des courtiers et la visibilité par le biais de micro-sites, de liens sur la page d'accueil et de bannières au service des promoteurs immobiliers, des constructeurs et des courtiers. Il opère dans des secteurs verticaux de services, qui comprennent des solutions de recrutement par le biais de ses marques naukri.com, iimjobs.com, hirist.com, ambitionbox.com, bigshyft.com, jobhai.com ; des services immobiliers par le biais de sa marque 99acres.com ; des services matrimoniaux par le biais de sa marque jeevansaathi.com, et des services d'éducation par le biais de sa marque shiksha.com.
Secteur
Internet
Agenda
29/05/2024 - Q4 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Indices liés
NIFTY 100
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Info Edge (India) Limited

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B
Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

