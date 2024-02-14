|
Temps Différé
Autres places de cotation
|Varia. 5j.
|Varia. 1 janv.
|5 113 INR
|-4,29 %
|-5,31 %
|-0,54 %
|11:29
|INFO EDGE (INDIA) LIMITED : Nomura toujours positif
|ZM
|13/02
|Transcript : Info Edge Limited, Q3 2024 Earnings Call, Feb 13, 2024
Cet article est réservé aux membres
Déjà membre ?Se connecter
Pas encore membre ?Inscription Gratuite
Révisions de BNA
|Varia. 1 janv.
|Capi.
|-0,54 %
|8 294 M $
|-1,23 %
|342 Mrd $
|+13,88 %
|240 Mrd $
|+12,05 %
|142 Mrd $
|+10,80 %
|96 664 M $
|+8,06 %
|79 463 M $
|+17,61 %
|46 348 M $
|+26,66 %
|46 920 M $
|-6,55 %
|33 339 M $
|+7,74 %
|31 645 M $
- Bourse
- Actions
- Action Info Edge (India) Limited - NSE India S.E.
- Actualités Info Edge (India) Limited
- Info Edge (India) Limited : Nomura toujours positif