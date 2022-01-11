|
INFOTEL : 2021, une année de conquête pour Orlando. Signature de contrats majeurs. Campagne active de prospection.
INFOTEL : 2021, une année de conquête pour Orlando. Signature de contrats majeurs. Campagne active de prospection.
Subscribe
Company Name
INFOTEL
ISN
FR0000071797
Market
Euronext
Symbol
INF
Source
INFOTEL
Provider
Les Echos
Disclaimer
Infotel SA published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 17:07:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|Toute l'actualité sur INFOTEL
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur INFOTEL
|2021
|INFOTEL : Euroland Corporate n'est plus à 'achat'
|
CF
|2021
|AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Engie, Volkswagen, Soitec, Tod's, Centrica, SIXT, Dormakaba...
|
|2021
|AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Total, ArcelorMittal, Vivendi, Aperam, EMS-Chemie, Redrow, Aso..
|
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2021
|
261 M
296 M
-
|Résultat net 2021
|
16,5 M
18,7 M
-
|Tréso. nette 2021
|
81,1 M
92,0 M
-
|PER 2021
|22,5x
|Rendement 2021
|2,41%
|
|Capitalisation
|
376 M
426 M
-
|VE / CA 2021
|1,13x
|VE / CA 2022
|1,03x
|Nbr Employés
|1 720
|Flottant
|-
|
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique INFOTEL
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|3
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
54,60 €
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
57,27 €
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
4,88%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
|Var. 1janv
|Capi. (M$)
|INFOTEL
|-3.02%
|426