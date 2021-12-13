Connexion
    INF   FR0000071797

INFOTEL

(INF)
Infotel : Calendrier de communication financière 2022.

13/12/2021 | 18:06
Infotel : Calendrier de communication financière 2022.
13 Dec 2021 17:40 CET

Company Name

INFOTEL

ISN

FR0000071797

Market

Euronext

Symbol

INF

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

16165_1031651_INFOTEL_Calendrier_financier_2022_FR.pdf

Source

INFOTEL

Provider

Les Echos

Disclaimer

Infotel SA published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 17:05:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Données financières
CA 2021 261 M 295 M -
Résultat net 2021 16,5 M 18,6 M -
Tréso. nette 2021 81,1 M 91,6 M -
PER 2021 20,5x
Rendement 2021 2,63%
Capitalisation 344 M 390 M -
VE / CA 2021 1,01x
VE / CA 2022 0,92x
Nbr Employés 1 720
Flottant 60,0%
Graphique INFOTEL
Durée : Période :
Infotel : Graphique analyse technique Infotel | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique INFOTEL
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Dernier Cours de Cloture 50,00 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 57,27 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 14,5%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Bernard Connes-Lafforet Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Josyane Muller Chief Financial Officer
Hélène Kermorgant Independent Director
Éric Fabretti General Manager
Jean-François Castella Vice President-Software
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
INFOTEL15.47%390
ACCENTURE PLC45.26%239 902
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.27.04%177 655
SNOWFLAKE INC.31.93%113 711
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-1.42%111 284
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.34.35%99 754