Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nyse  >  ING Groep N.V.    ING

ING GROEP N.V.

(ING)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nyse - 16/02 22:10:00
10.86 USD   +7.74%
16/02ING GROEP N.V. : Goldman Sachs à l'achat
ZD
16/02Londres et Paris dopées aux vaccins, aux cycliques et à Vivendi
16/02ING GROEP N.V. : Jefferies reste à l'achat
ZD
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur ING GROEP N.V.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transa...2.26%0.66%-MondeActions - Technologie



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique ING GROEP N.V.
Durée : Période :
ING Groep N.V. : Graphique analyse technique ING Groep N.V. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 24
Objectif de cours Moyen 9,79 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 8,91 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 46,0%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 9,93%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -36,6%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ING GROEP N.V.6.78%42 077
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.13.83%430 728
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION13.07%288 678
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.60%275 207
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.24.12%212 633
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.79%203 834
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ