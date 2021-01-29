Connexion
INGENICO GROUP

(ING)
  Rapport
INGENICO GROUP : Bilan semestriel du contrat de liquidité au 31 décembre 2020 et résiliation

29/01/2021 | 18:00
Société Anonyme au capital de 63 713 047 euros
Siège social : 28/32 boulevard de Grenelle
75015 Paris
RCS Paris : 317 218 758

Paris, le 29 janvier 2021

BILAN SEMESTRIEL DU CONTRAT DE LIQUIDITE

RESILIATION DU CONTRAT DE LIQUIDITE

INGENICO GROUP annonce, en tant que de besoin, la résiliation du contrat de liquidité confié à Rothschild Martin Maurel (Paris) depuis le 1er janvier 2019 (en conformité avec la décision AMF n°2018-1 du 2 juillet 2018), suite à la radiation des actions Ingenico (Paris : ING - FR0000125346). Ce contrat était suspendu depuis le 3 février 2020 en raison de la pré-offre puis de l’offre initiée par Worldline sur les titres Ingenico.

A la date de résiliation du contrat de liquidité, les moyens suivants figuraient au crédit sur le compte de liquidité :

- 0 titre

- 500 000,00 €

Il est rappelé qu’au 1er janvier 2019, ces moyens étaient de :

- 0 titre

- 9 047 621,00 €

A la date du 31 décembre 2020, les moyens suivants figuraient au compte de liquidité :

- 0 titre

- 500 000,00 €

Il est rappelé qu’au 30 juin 2020, les moyens suivants figuraient au compte de liquidité :

- 0 titre

- 500 000,00 €

…………………………..

Paris, January 29, 2021

HALF-YEARLY STATEMENT ON THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

TERMINATION OF THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

INGENICO GROUP announces, for the purposes of good order, the termination of the liquidity contract signed with Rothschild Martin Maurel (Paris) on January 1st, 2019 (in accordance with AMF decision No. 2018-01 of 2 July 2018), following the delisting of Ingenico shares (Paris : ING - FR0000125346). This contract was suspended since February 3rd, 2020, due to the pre-offer then the offer of Worldline on Ingenico shares.

On the termination date, the liquidity account showed the following assets:

- 0 share

- € 500,000.00

It is reminded that on January 1st, 2019, the following assets have been allocated to the liquidity account:

- 0 share

- € 9,047,621.00

On December 31, 2020, the liquidity account showed the following assets:

- 0 share

- € 500,000.00

On the most recent interim balance sheet, dated June 30, 2020, the liquidity account showed the following assets:

- 0 share

- € 500,000.00

 

