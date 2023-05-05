|
Ingevity Corporation : Wells Fargo Securities maintient sa recommandation neutre
Données financières
|
|CA 2023
|
1 852 M
-
1 683 M
|Résultat net 2023
|
206 M
-
188 M
|Dette nette 2023
|
1 168 M
-
1 061 M
|PER 2023
|12,2x
|Rendement 2023
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
2 394 M
2 394 M
2 175 M
|VE / CA 2023
|1,92x
|VE / CA 2024
|1,73x
|Nbr Employés
|2 050
|Flottant
|86,0%
|Graphique INGEVITY CORPORATION
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique INGEVITY CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|7
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|64,40 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|92,71 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|44,0%
