Innoviva, Inc. est une société de portefeuille diversifiée qui détient un portefeuille de redevances et d'autres actifs dans le domaine de la santé. Le portefeuille de redevances de la société se compose d'actifs respiratoires en partenariat avec Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), notamment RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA (furoate de fluticasone/vilanterol, FF/VI) et ANORO ELLIPTA (bromure d'umeclidinium/vilanterol, UMEC/VI). En vertu de l'entente de collaboration sur les agonistes bêta-2 de longue durée d'action, la société a le droit de recevoir des redevances de GSK sur les ventes de RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA. Les produits de la société comprennent GIAPREZA et XERAVA. L'injection de GIAPREZA (angiotensine II) est approuvée par la Food and Drug Administration (FDA) des États-Unis en tant que vasoconstricteur indiqué pour augmenter la tension artérielle chez les adultes souffrant de choc septique ou d'autres chocs distributifs. XERAV (éravacycline) pour injection est approuvé par la FDA des États-Unis et l'Autorité des sciences de la santé de Singapour (HSA) en tant qu'antibactérien de la classe des tétracyclines indiqué pour le traitement des infections intra-abdominales compliquées (IAC).

Secteur Produits pharmaceutiques