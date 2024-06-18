Action INVA INNOVIVA, INC.
Innoviva, Inc.

Actions

INVA

US45781M1018

Produits pharmaceutiques

Marché Fermé - Nasdaq
Autres places de cotation
 22:00:00 17/06/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
16,16 USD +1,57 % Graphique intraday de Innoviva, Inc. +1,38 % +0,75 %
14:01 INNOVIVA, INC. : Opinion positive de Cantor Fitzgerald ZM
10/06 Transcript : Innoviva, Inc. Presents at Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, Jun-10-2024 01:20 PM

Dernières actualités sur Innoviva, Inc.

Graphique Innoviva, Inc.

Graphique Innoviva, Inc.
Profil Société

Innoviva, Inc. est une société de portefeuille diversifiée qui détient un portefeuille de redevances et d'autres actifs dans le domaine de la santé. Le portefeuille de redevances de la société se compose d'actifs respiratoires en partenariat avec Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), notamment RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA (furoate de fluticasone/vilanterol, FF/VI) et ANORO ELLIPTA (bromure d'umeclidinium/vilanterol, UMEC/VI). En vertu de l'entente de collaboration sur les agonistes bêta-2 de longue durée d'action, la société a le droit de recevoir des redevances de GSK sur les ventes de RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA. Les produits de la société comprennent GIAPREZA et XERAVA. L'injection de GIAPREZA (angiotensine II) est approuvée par la Food and Drug Administration (FDA) des États-Unis en tant que vasoconstricteur indiqué pour augmenter la tension artérielle chez les adultes souffrant de choc septique ou d'autres chocs distributifs. XERAV (éravacycline) pour injection est approuvé par la FDA des États-Unis et l'Autorité des sciences de la santé de Singapour (HSA) en tant qu'antibactérien de la classe des tétracyclines indiqué pour le traitement des infections intra-abdominales compliquées (IAC).
Secteur
Produits pharmaceutiques
Agenda
24/07/2024 - Q2 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Indices liés
Russell 2000
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Innoviva, Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C-
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes
1
Dernier Cours de Cloture
16,16 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
16 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
-0,99 %
Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Pharmacies - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
INNOVIVA, INC. Action Innoviva, Inc.
+0,75 % 1,01 Md
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY Action Eli Lilly and Company
+51,82 % 797 Md
NOVO NORDISK A/S Action Novo Nordisk A/S
+40,44 % 628 Md
JOHNSON & JOHNSON Action Johnson & Johnson
-6,88 % 351 Md
MERCK & CO., INC. Action Merck & Co., Inc.
+16,95 % 323 Md
ABBVIE INC. Action AbbVie Inc.
+9,49 % 300 Md
ASTRAZENECA PLC Action AstraZeneca PLC
+16,87 % 244 Md
ROCHE HOLDING AG Action Roche Holding AG
+0,86 % 223 Md
AMGEN INC. Action Amgen Inc.
+5,30 % 163 Md
PFIZER, INC. Action Pfizer, Inc.
-6,29 % 153 Md
Pharmacies - Autres
