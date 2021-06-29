Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nyse
  5. InnSuites Hospitality Trust
  6. Fonds
    IHT   US4579191085

INNSUITES HOSPITALITY TRUST

(IHT)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX - 29/06 17:37:07
7.125 USD   -5.38%
14/01INNSUITES HOSPITALITY TRUST : Détachement de dividende
FA
2020INNSUITES HOSPITALITY TRUST : Détachement de dividende
FA
2020INNSUITES HOSPITALITY TRUST : Détachement de dividende
FA
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésAgendaSociétéFinancesDérivésFondsCommunauté 


Aucune donnée



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique INNSUITES HOSPITALITY TRUST
Durée : Période :
InnSuites Hospitality Trust : Graphique analyse technique InnSuites Hospitality Trust | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
INNSUITES HOSPITALITY TRUST228.19%68
VICI PROPERTIES INC.22.82%17 121
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.15.86%12 406
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.8.68%10 764
MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC16.58%5 658
PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC.19.53%5 094