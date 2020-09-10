ETFs positionnés sur INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight ETF Var. 5jours Poids Rating Zone géographique Catégorie et Secteur SPDR S&P Biotech ETF - USD -5.19% 2.29% Etats Unis Actions - Biotechnologie IShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF -... -3.18% 0.33% Etats Unis Actions Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD -3.53% 0.26% Etats Unis Actions JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Sm... -4.50% 0.02% Etats Unis Actions





Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Consensus
Vente Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 8
Objectif de cours Moyen 19,00 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 10,28 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 250%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 84,9%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -22,1%

Révisions de BNA

Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$)
INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. 198.28% 1 721
LONZA GROUP 55.32% 44 653
CELLTRION, INC. 64.92% 33 680
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC. 4.24% 30 806
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC. 29.86% 25 818
MODERNA, INC. 190.70% 22 436