Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(GBMB)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Deutsche Boerse AG - 10/09 18:26:26
8.3 EUR   -4.05%
ETFs positionnés sur INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR S&P Biotech ETF - USD-5.19%2.29%Etats UnisActions - Biotechnologie
IShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF -...-3.18%0.33%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD-3.53%0.26%Etats UnisActions
JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Sm...-4.50%0.02%Etats UnisActions



Graphique INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 8
Objectif de cours Moyen 19,00 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 10,28 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 250%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 84,9%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -22,1%
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.198.28%1 721
LONZA GROUP55.32%44 653
CELLTRION, INC.64.92%33 680
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.4.24%30 806
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.29.86%25 818
MODERNA, INC.190.70%22 436
