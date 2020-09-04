Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nyse  >  Inphi Corporation    IPHI

INPHI CORPORATION

(IPHI)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur INPHI CORPORATIONETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF - USD-0.54%3.25%Etats UnisActions - Semi-conducteurs
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA S...-1.37%0.83%Etats UnisActions
IShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growt...-1.97%0.74%Etats UnisActions
JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Sm...-1.25%0.27%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell Midcap 1C - USD-0.34%0.07%Etats UnisActions
IShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF - ...-1.16%0.06%-Amérique du NordActions - Technologie
SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ET...-0.86%0.05%Etats UnisActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique INPHI CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
Inphi Corporation : Graphique analyse technique Inphi Corporation | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 16
Objectif de cours Moyen 148,31 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 108,59 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 51,0%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 36,6%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 3,14%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
INPHI CORPORATION46.70%5 639
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED29.61%385 017
NVIDIA CORPORATION121.26%321 223
INTEL CORPORATION-12.70%214 309
BROADCOM INC.11.41%141 605
QUALCOMM, INC.39.61%131 364
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group