Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nyse  >  Insperity, Inc.    NSP

INSPERITY, INC.

(NSP)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nyse - 28/12 22:10:00
84.22 USD   -0.85%
04/12INSPERITY, INC. : Détachement de dividende
FA
10/09INSPERITY, INC. : Détachement de dividende
FA
05/06INSPERITY, INC. : Détachement de dividende
FA
ETFs positionnés sur INSPERITY, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF -...0.51%0.35%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF - USD-0.31%0.15%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 400 US Mid Cap - USD1.33%0.14%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF - USD1.09%0.14%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD2.74%0.13%Etats UnisActions



Graphique INSPERITY, INC.
Durée : Période :
Insperity, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Insperity, Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Objectif de cours Moyen 101,25 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 84,94 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 31,9%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 19,2%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 3,60%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
INSPERITY, INC.-1.28%3 258
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.2.42%70 479
PAYCHEX, INC.11.34%34 155
RANDSTAD N.V.0.18%12 183
ADECCO GROUP AG-3.04%10 800
SEEK LIMITED26.56%7 633
