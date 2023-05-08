Recherche avancée
Connexion
Connexion
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Inscription
Inscription Email
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nyse
  5. Installed Building Products, Inc.
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    IBP   US45780R1014

INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC.

(IBP)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  18:13:31 08/05/2023
113.21 USD   -3.37%
18:01Installed Building Products, Inc. : Truist Securities optimiste sur le dossier
ZM
16:00Installed Building Products, Inc. : Stephens Inc. neutre sur le dossier
ZM
05/05Installed Building Products, Inc. : RBC Capital Markets n'est plus à la vente
ZM
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Installed Building Products, Inc. : Truist Securities optimiste sur le dossier

08/05/2023 | 18:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Toute l'actualité sur INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC.
18:01Installed Building Products, Inc. : Truist Securities ..
ZM
16:00Installed Building Products, Inc. : Stephens Inc. neut..
ZM
05/05Installed Building Products, Inc. : RBC Capital Market..
ZM
04/05Les bénéfices ajustés et le chiffre d'affaires du T1 d'Installed Building Products augm..
MT
04/05Transcript : Installed Building Products, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 04..
CI
04/05Installed Building Products, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos ..
CI
04/05Installed Building Products, Inc. déclare un dividende trimestriel régulier en espèces,..
CI
04/05Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) a acqu..
CI
03/05Installed Building Products, Inc. : BTIG neutre sur le..
ZM
14/03Vente d'initié : Produits de construction installés
MT
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC.
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2023 2 626 M - 2 383 M
Résultat net 2023 202 M - 183 M
Dette nette 2023 503 M - 457 M
PER 2023 16,0x
Rendement 2023 1,31%
Capitalisation 3 309 M 3 309 M 3 003 M
VE / CA 2023 1,45x
VE / CA 2024 1,38x
Nbr Employés 10 300
Flottant 81,6%
Graphique INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC.
Durée : Période :
Installed Building Products, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Installed Building Products, Inc. | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 12
Dernier Cours de Clôture 117,16 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 124,50 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 6,26%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Jeffrey W. Edwards Chairman
Michael T. Miller Director & Executive Vice President-Finance
Jay P. Elliott Manager-Regional Operations & Business Integration
Jason R. Niswonger Director-Investor Relations
Margot Lebenberg Carter Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC.36.87%3 309
TOPBUILD CORP.37.43%6 791
INSTALCO AB (PUBL)44.59%1 472
CHANGJIANG & JINGGONG STEEL BUILDING (GROUP) CO., LTD2.28%1 177
SOLAR A/S-14.52%572
KERJAYA PROSPEK GROUP-3.42%321
1 Zonebourse vaut mieux que 1000 Influenceurs !
Inscription 100% Gratuite
fermer