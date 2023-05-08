|
Installed Building Products, Inc. : Truist Securities optimiste sur le dossier
Données financières
|
|CA 2023
|
2 626 M
-
2 383 M
|Résultat net 2023
|
202 M
-
183 M
|Dette nette 2023
|
503 M
-
457 M
|PER 2023
|16,0x
|Rendement 2023
|1,31%
|
|Capitalisation
|
3 309 M
3 309 M
3 003 M
|VE / CA 2023
|1,45x
|VE / CA 2024
|1,38x
|Nbr Employés
|10 300
|Flottant
|81,6%
|
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|12
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|117,16 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|124,50 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|6,26%
