    ALLUX   FR0000060451

INSTALLUX S.A.

(ALLUX)
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Fonds positionnés sur INSTALLUX S.A.
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Sextant France FNON18.00%0.00%NC1.8M EUR





Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
Stratégie : des actions pour miser sur l'amélioration de lhabitat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Objectif de cours Moyen 463,00 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 410,00 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 12,9%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 12,9%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 12,9%
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
INSTALLUX S.A.18.50%141
MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION27.32%3 068
JELD-WEN HOLDING, INC.17.15%2 982
PATRICK INDUSTRIES, INC.30.77%2 125
JIANGSHAN OUPAI DOOR INDUSTRY CO., LTD6.51%1 814
PGT INNOVATIONS, INC.28.22%1 508
