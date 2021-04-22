Fonds positionnés sur INSTALLUX S.A. Nom PEA 1er Jan 5 ans Notation Position Sextant France F NON 18.00% 0.00% NC 1.8M EUR









Décryptage Stratégie : des actions pour miser sur l'amélioration de lhabitat Graphique INSTALLUX S.A. Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACHETER Nombre d'Analystes 1 Objectif de cours Moyen 463,00 € Dernier Cours de Cloture 410,00 € Ecart / Objectif Haut 12,9% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 12,9% Ecart / Objectif Bas 12,9% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) INSTALLUX S.A. 18.50% 141 MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION 27.32% 3 068 JELD-WEN HOLDING, INC. 17.15% 2 982 PATRICK INDUSTRIES, INC. 30.77% 2 125 JIANGSHAN OUPAI DOOR INDUSTRY CO., LTD 6.51% 1 814 PGT INNOVATIONS, INC. 28.22% 1 508