    TIL   US45783C1018

INSTIL BIO, INC.

(TIL)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  15:13 01/11/2022
2.765 USD   -16.21%
15:01Instil Bio, Inc. : Morgan Stanley maintient sa recommandation neutre
ZM
15:01Instil Bio, Inc. : Baird maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
14:01Instil Bio, Inc. : Cowen n'est plus positif
ZM
Instil Bio, Inc. : Morgan Stanley maintient sa recommandation neutre

01/11/2022 | 15:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
CA 2022 0,25 M - 0,25 M
Résultat net 2022 -229 M - -232 M
Tréso. nette 2022 206 M - 208 M
PER 2022 -1,87x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 428 M 428 M 433 M
VE / CA 2022 888x
VE / CA 2023 269x
Nbr Employés 463
Flottant 97,6%
Graphique INSTIL BIO, INC.
Durée : Période :
Instil Bio, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Instil Bio, Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique INSTIL BIO, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Dernier Cours de Clôture 3,30 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 20,33 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 516%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Bronson Crouch Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sandeep Laumas Chief Financial & Business Officer
Zachary Roberts Chief Medical Officer
Timothy L. Moore Chief Operating Officer
George Matcham Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
INSTIL BIO, INC.-80.71%428
MODERNA, INC.-40.81%58 809
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-25.69%38 944
LONZA GROUP AG-32.33%38 190
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.22.22%25 499
SEAGEN INC.-17.75%23 609