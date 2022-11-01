|
Instil Bio, Inc. : Morgan Stanley maintient sa recommandation neutre
Données financières
|CA 2022
0,25 M
|Résultat net 2022
-229 M
|Tréso. nette 2022
206 M
|PER 2022
|-1,87x
|Rendement 2022
|Capitalisation
428 M
|VE / CA 2022
|888x
|VE / CA 2023
|269x
|Nbr Employés
|463
|Flottant
|97,6%
|Graphique INSTIL BIO, INC.
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique INSTIL BIO, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|5
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|3,30 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|20,33 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|516%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs