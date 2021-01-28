ETFs positionnés sur INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight ETF Var. 5jours Poids Rating Zone géographique Catégorie et Secteur ComStage SDAX - EUR 1.08% 1.88% Allemagne Actions Lyxor 1 SDAX - EUR -2.63% 1.87% Allemagne Actions IShares International Developed Pro... 0.38% 0.14% Monde Actions





Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.

Graphique INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACHETER Nombre d'Analystes 7 Objectif de cours Moyen 30,13 € Dernier Cours de Cloture 20,60 € Ecart / Objectif Haut 74,8% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 46,3% Ecart / Objectif Bas 25,7% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG -1.90% 1 171 CHINA VANKE CO., LTD. 2.30% 51 294 VONOVIA SE -7.60% 37 799 CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP 12.89% 27 360 DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE -5.15% 17 232 CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD. -4.97% 14 648