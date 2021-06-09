Connexion
    ITGR   US45826H1095

INTEGER HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(ITGR)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nyse - 08/06 22:10:00
87.17 USD   +1.04%
INTEGER HOLDINGS CORPORATION  : Argus adopte une opinion positive
Integer Holdings Corporation : Argus adopte une opinion positive

09/06/2021 | 14:01
Données financières
CA 2021 1 194 M - 980 M
Résultat net 2021 90,7 M - 74,4 M
Dette nette 2021 - - -
PER 2021 30,9x
Rendement 2021 -
Capitalisation 2 874 M 2 874 M 2 359 M
Capi. / CA 2021 2,41x
Capi. / CA 2022 2,24x
Nbr Employés 7 500
Flottant 98,5%
Graphique INTEGER HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
Integer Holdings Corporation : Graphique analyse technique Integer Holdings Corporation | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique INTEGER HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Objectif de cours Moyen 112,67 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 87,17 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 46,8%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 29,2%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 20,5%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Joseph William Dziedzic President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason K. Garland Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bill R. Sanford Chairman
Jennifer M. Bolt Senior Vice President-Global Operations & ESG
Elizabeth K. Giddens Secretary, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
INTEGER HOLDINGS CORPORATION7.37%2 874
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-5.32%173 325
DANAHER CORPORATION8.13%171 330
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.1.90%98 717
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.13.45%91 464
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG11.72%64 202