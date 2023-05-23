|
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation : Citigroup de neutre à vendeur sur le dossier
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2023
|
1 611 M
-
1 491 M
|Résultat net 2023
|
163 M
-
151 M
|Dette nette 2023
|
901 M
-
834 M
|PER 2023
|25,3x
|Rendement 2023
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
4 154 M
4 154 M
3 846 M
|VE / CA 2023
|3,14x
|VE / CA 2024
|2,85x
|Nbr Employés
|3 722
|Flottant
|80,0%
|
|Graphique INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORPORATION
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|13
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|50,72 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|57,40 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|13,2%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs