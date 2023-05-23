Recherche avancée
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    IART   US4579852082

INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(IART)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  16:53:35 23/05/2023
43.70 USD   -13.84%
16:06Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation : Citigroup de neutre à vendeur sur le dossier
ZM
15:41Integra LifeSciences abaisse ses prévisions après le début du rappel des produits de l'usine de Boston
MT
18/05Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation : Truist Securities toujours neutre sur le dossier
ZM
ActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
Toute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation : Citigroup de neutre à vendeur sur le dossier

23/05/2023 | 16:06
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Toute l'actualité sur INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORPORATION
16:06Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation : Citigro..
ZM
15:41Integra LifeSciences abaisse ses prévisions après le début du rappel des produits de l'..
MT
18/05Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation : Truist ..
ZM
11/05Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation inaugure son nouveau centre d'innovation et d..
CI
04/05Integra LifeSciences Holdings à la recherche d'acquisitions
CI
04/05Transcript : Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
27/04Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation : JMP Sec..
ZM
26/04Le bénéfice ajusté d'Integra LifeSciences Holdings au 1er trimestre reste stable alors ..
MT
26/04Transcript : Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Q1 2023 Earnings Call..
CI
26/04Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation fournit des prévisions de revenus pour le deu..
CI
Recommandations des analystes sur INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Données financières
CA 2023 1 611 M - 1 491 M
Résultat net 2023 163 M - 151 M
Dette nette 2023 901 M - 834 M
PER 2023 25,3x
Rendement 2023 -
Capitalisation 4 154 M 4 154 M 3 846 M
VE / CA 2023 3,14x
VE / CA 2024 2,85x
Nbr Employés 3 722
Flottant 80,0%
Graphique INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation : Graphique analyse technique Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 13
Dernier Cours de Clôture 50,72 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 57,40 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 13,2%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Jan D. de Witte President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey Alan Mosebrook Senior Vice President-Finance & PAO
Stuart M. Essig Chairman
William Compton Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Stuart Hart Chief Medical Officer & Vice President
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORPORATION-9.54%4 154
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-1.40%188 241
MEDTRONIC PLC14.94%119 073
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-1.28%71 299
DEXCOM, INC.5.34%46 241
HOYA CORPORATION27.90%41 476
