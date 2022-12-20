|
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation : Truist Securities neutre sur le dossier
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
1 558 M
-
1 468 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
184 M
-
173 M
|Dette nette 2022
|
1 044 M
-
984 M
|PER 2022
|22,9x
|Rendement 2022
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
4 538 M
4 538 M
4 277 M
|VE / CA 2022
|3,58x
|VE / CA 2023
|3,35x
|Nbr Employés
|3 800
|Flottant
|80,4%
|
|Graphique INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORPORATION
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|13
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|54,33 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|56,30 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|3,63%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs