    IART   US4579852082

INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(IART)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  16:12 20/12/2022
54.41 USD   +0.15%
16:01Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation : Truist Securities neutre sur le dossier
ZM
12/12Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation : Citigroup conserve son opinion neutre
ZM
06/12Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NasdaqGS:IART) a conclu l'acquisition de Surgical Innovation Associates, Inc.
CI
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation : Truist Securities neutre sur le dossier

20/12/2022 | 16:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
CA 2022 1 558 M - 1 468 M
Résultat net 2022 184 M - 173 M
Dette nette 2022 1 044 M - 984 M
PER 2022 22,9x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 4 538 M 4 538 M 4 277 M
VE / CA 2022 3,58x
VE / CA 2023 3,35x
Nbr Employés 3 800
Flottant 80,4%
Graphique INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation : Graphique analyse technique Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 13
Dernier Cours de Clôture 54,33 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 56,30 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 3,63%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Jan D. de Witte President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carrie L. Anderson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stuart M. Essig Chairman
William Compton Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Keith Bradley Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORPORATION-17.26%4 538
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-24.26%185 848
MEDTRONIC PLC-25.84%102 583
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY1.10%70 629
DEXCOM, INC.-16.39%43 350
HOYA CORPORATION-20.63%35 330