Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. : Morgan Stanley maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
|Toute l'actualité sur INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING CORP.
|Recommandations des analystes sur INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING CORP.
Données financières
|CA 2022
402 M
372 M
|Résultat net 2022
5,53 M
5,11 M
|Dette nette 2022
156 M
145 M
|PER 2022
|251x
|Rendement 2022
|-
|Capitalisation
|
1 437 M
1 437 M
1 328 M
|VE / CA 2022
|3,96x
|VE / CA 2023
|3,29x
|Nbr Employés
|760
|Flottant
|99,9%
|Graphique INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING CORP.
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING CORP.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Neutre
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|8
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|9,34 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|13,25 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|41,9%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs