Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. : Stifel Nicolaus toujours positif
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
|CA 2022
421 M
414 M
|Résultat net 2022
21,9 M
21,6 M
|Dette nette 2022
172 M
169 M
|PER 2022
|75,3x
|Rendement 2022
|-
|Capitalisation
|
1 601 M
1 601 M
1 573 M
|VE / CA 2022
|4,21x
|VE / CA 2023
|3,29x
|Nbr Employés
|760
|Flottant
|99,9%
|Graphique INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING CORP.
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING CORP.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|9
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|10,32 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|20,78 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|101%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs