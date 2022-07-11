Connexion
    IAS   US45828L1089

INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING CORP.

(IAS)
11/07/2022
9.840 USD   -4.65%
20:01INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING CORP. : Stifel Nicolaus toujours positif
ZM
29/06Clinch s'associe à Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. pour lancer une solution automatisée d'emballage d'étiquettes
CI
27/06Integral Ad Science annonce une solution de synchronisation des campagnes avec le DSP Invest de Xandr pour faire correspondre les paramètres pré- et post-enregistrement des annonceurs.
CI
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. : Stifel Nicolaus toujours positif

11/07/2022 | 20:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Recommandations des analystes sur INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING CORP.
Données financières
CA 2022 421 M - 414 M
Résultat net 2022 21,9 M - 21,6 M
Dette nette 2022 172 M - 169 M
PER 2022 75,3x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 1 601 M 1 601 M 1 573 M
VE / CA 2022 4,21x
VE / CA 2023 3,29x
Nbr Employés 760
Flottant 99,9%
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. : Graphique analyse technique Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING CORP.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 9
Dernier Cours de Clôture 10,32 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 20,78 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 101%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Lisa Utzschneider Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph Pergola Chief Financial Officer
Oleg Bershadsky Chief Operating Officer
Noah F. Webster Secretary, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Rod Aliabadi Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING CORP.-53.53%1 601
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-18.93%14 327
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.-12.02%13 262
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-25.25%11 415
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-24.75%11 093
WPP PLC-28.49%10 473