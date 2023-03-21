Recherche avancée
    NTLA   US45826J1051

INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(NTLA)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Nasdaq  -  21:00:01 20/03/2023
38.27 USD   -3.94%
13:04Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. : Bernstein passe à l'achat
ZM
14/03Transcript : Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. Presents at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference, Mar-14-2023 02:05 PM
CI
14/03Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. : BMO Capital passe à l'achat
ZM
Actualités Reco analystes 
Reco analystes

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. : Bernstein passe à l'achat

21/03/2023 | 13:04
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Recommandations des analystes sur INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2023 47,8 M - 44,7 M
Résultat net 2023 -481 M - -449 M
Tréso. nette 2023 658 M - 615 M
PER 2023 -6,63x
Rendement 2023 -
Capitalisation 3 368 M 3 368 M 3 144 M
VE / CA 2023 56,6x
VE / CA 2024 52,0x
Nbr Employés 598
Flottant 86,1%
Graphique INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Durée : Période :
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 30
Dernier Cours de Clôture 38,27 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 94,41 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 147%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
John M. Leonard President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glenn Goddard Chief Financial, Treasurer & Accounting Officer
Frank A. G. M. Verwiel Chairman
Laura Sepp-Lorenzino Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Eliana Clark Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.9.69%3 368
MODERNA, INC.-13.97%59 595
LONZA GROUP AG17.46%42 649
SEAGEN INC.55.95%37 499
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-6.38%35 623
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-21.09%23 277
