|
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. : Bernstein passe à l'achat
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
|
|Toute l'actualité sur INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2023
|
47,8 M
-
44,7 M
|Résultat net 2023
|
-481 M
-
-449 M
|Tréso. nette 2023
|
658 M
-
615 M
|PER 2023
|-6,63x
|Rendement 2023
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
3 368 M
3 368 M
3 144 M
|VE / CA 2023
|56,6x
|VE / CA 2024
|52,0x
|Nbr Employés
|598
|Flottant
|86,1%
|
|Graphique INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|30
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|38,27 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|94,41 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|147%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs