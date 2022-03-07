|
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. : Brookline Capital Markets favorable au dossier
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
40,0 M
-
36,7 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
-349 M
-
-320 M
|Tréso. nette 2022
|
860 M
-
788 M
|PER 2022
|-13,9x
|Rendement 2022
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
4 857 M
4 857 M
4 450 M
|VE / CA 2022
|99,8x
|VE / CA 2023
|91,6x
|Nbr Employés
|485
|Flottant
|89,9%
|
|Graphique INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|21
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
65,04 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
163,00 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
151%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs