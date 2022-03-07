Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    NTLA   US45826J1051

INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(NTLA)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. : Brookline Capital Markets favorable au dossier

07/03/2022 | 15:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
15:01INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Brookline Capital Markets favorable au dossier
ZM
01/03Intellia Therapeutics annonce l'administration d'une dose au premier patient d'un essai..
MT
01/03Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. annonce que le premier patient a reçu une dose dans l'essai..
CI
24/02La perte nette d'Intellia Therapeutics au quatrième trimestre se creuse, mais les recet..
MT
24/02Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre et l'anné..
CI
23/02Intellia Therapeutics va construire un site de production dans le Massachusetts grâce à..
MT
23/02Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. conclut un contrat de location pour construire une usine de..
CI
18/02INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : William Blair & Co. maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
15/02Intellia Therapeutics signe un accord de collaboration et de licence avec ONK Therapeut..
MT
15/02Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. et ONK Therapeutics annoncent une collaboration pour faire ..
CI
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 40,0 M - 36,7 M
Résultat net 2022 -349 M - -320 M
Tréso. nette 2022 860 M - 788 M
PER 2022 -13,9x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 4 857 M 4 857 M 4 450 M
VE / CA 2022 99,8x
VE / CA 2023 91,6x
Nbr Employés 485
Flottant 89,9%
Graphique INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Durée : Période :
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 21
Dernier Cours de Cloture 65,04 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 163,00 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 151%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
John M. Leonard President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glenn Goddard Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Frank A. G. M. Verwiel Chairman
Laura Sepp-Lorenzino Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Eliana Clark Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.-44.99%4 857
MODERNA, INC.-46.27%54 976
LONZA GROUP AG-20.17%49 172
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-19.54%43 338
SEAGEN INC.-14.62%24 237
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-3.03%19 767