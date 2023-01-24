Recherche avancée
    NTLA   US45826J1051

INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(NTLA)
Temps Différé Nasdaq  -  22:00:00 23/01/2023
35.88 USD   +6.00%
15:00Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. : Citigroup réajuste son opinion à neutre
ZM
23/01Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. : SVB Securities LLC optimiste sur le dossier
ZM
19/01Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. : JMP Securities n'est plus à l'achat
ZM
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. : Citigroup réajuste son opinion à neutre

24/01/2023 | 15:00
Données financières
CA 2022 49,9 M - 45,9 M
Résultat net 2022 -460 M - -423 M
Tréso. nette 2022 794 M - 731 M
PER 2022 -5,92x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 3 058 M 3 058 M 2 814 M
VE / CA 2022 45,4x
VE / CA 2023 50,4x
Nbr Employés 485
Flottant 91,1%
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. | Zonebourse
Tendances analyse technique INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 28
Dernier Cours de Clôture 35,88 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 105,20 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 193%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
John M. Leonard President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glenn Goddard Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Frank A. G. M. Verwiel Chairman
Laura Sepp-Lorenzino Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Eliana Clark Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.2.84%3 058
MODERNA, INC.9.64%75 661
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.11.65%42 488
LONZA GROUP AG9.25%39 802
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-3.37%28 369
SEAGEN INC.3.88%24 784