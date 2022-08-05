|
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. : Opinion positive de Goldman Sachs
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
|CA 2022
43,5 M
42,5 M
|Résultat net 2022
-457 M
-447 M
|Tréso. nette 2022
1 084 M
1 059 M
|PER 2022
|-11,6x
|Rendement 2022
|Capitalisation
|
4 963 M
4 963 M
4 851 M
|VE / CA 2022
|89,2x
|VE / CA 2023
|94,0x
|Nbr Employés
|485
|Flottant
|90,2%
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Neutre
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|24
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|65,43 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|124,38 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|90,1%
