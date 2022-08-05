Connexion
    NTLA   US45826J1051

INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(NTLA)
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  21:28 05/08/2022
61.89 USD   -5.41%
21:01INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Opinion positive de Goldman Sachs
ZM
19:01INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Credit Suisse reste à l'achat
ZM
11:01INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Piper Sandler favorable sur le dossier
ZM
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. : Opinion positive de Goldman Sachs

05/08/2022 | 21:01
04/08Intellia Therapeutics annonce une perte nette plus importante au deuxième trimestre ; l..
MT
04/08Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le deuxième trimestre et les six..
CI
04/08INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Wedbush est neutre
ZM
24/06MISE À JOUR SECTORIELLE : Les actions du secteur de la santé sont en hausse vendredi avant..
MT
24/06MISE À JOUR SECTORIELLE : Soins de santé
MT
Données financières
CA 2022 43,5 M - 42,5 M
Résultat net 2022 -457 M - -447 M
Tréso. nette 2022 1 084 M - 1 059 M
PER 2022 -11,6x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 4 963 M 4 963 M 4 851 M
VE / CA 2022 89,2x
VE / CA 2023 94,0x
Nbr Employés 485
Flottant 90,2%
Tendances analyse technique INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 24
Dernier Cours de Clôture 65,43 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 124,38 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 90,1%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
John M. Leonard President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glenn Goddard Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Frank A. G. M. Verwiel Chairman
Laura Sepp-Lorenzino Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Eliana Clark Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.-44.66%4 963
MODERNA, INC.-23.55%75 963
LONZA GROUP AG-23.84%44 964
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-16.94%43 706
SEAGEN INC.13.75%32 435
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.32.12%26 892