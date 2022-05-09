Connexion
    NTLA   US45826J1051

INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(NTLA)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  09/05 16:16:36
44.43 USD   -6.60%
16:02INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Oppenheimer favorable sur le dossier
ZM
06/05INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Raymond James toujours positif
ZM
06/05INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Guggenheim toujours à l'achat
ZM
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. : Oppenheimer favorable sur le dossier

09/05/2022 | 16:02
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
CA 2022 51,1 M - 48,2 M
Résultat net 2022 -416 M - -393 M
Tréso. nette 2022 763 M - 720 M
PER 2022 -8,33x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 3 608 M 3 608 M 3 406 M
VE / CA 2022 55,7x
VE / CA 2023 54,2x
Nbr Employés 485
Flottant 89,8%
Graphique INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Durée : Période :
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 22
Dernier Cours de Clôture 47,57 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 148,62 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 212%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
John M. Leonard President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glenn Goddard Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Frank A. G. M. Verwiel Chairman
Laura Sepp-Lorenzino Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Eliana Clark Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.-59.77%3 784
MODERNA, INC.-47.08%56 490
LONZA GROUP AG-27.42%42 679
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-24.21%40 756
SEAGEN INC.-20.16%23 689
CELLTRION, INC.-14.39%18 552