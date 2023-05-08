Recherche avancée
    NTLA   US45826J1051

INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(NTLA)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Nasdaq  -  22:00:00 05/05/2023
43.90 USD   +0.57%
15:01Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. : Oppenheimer maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
05/05Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. : BMO Capital persiste à l'achat
ZM
05/05Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. : Raymond James réitère son opinion positive sur le titre
ZM
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. : Oppenheimer maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

08/05/2023 | 15:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Données financières
CA 2023 54,2 M - 49,1 M
Résultat net 2023 -471 M - -427 M
Tréso. nette 2023 544 M - 493 M
PER 2023 -8,95x
Rendement 2023 -
Capitalisation 3 869 M 3 869 M 3 512 M
VE / CA 2023 61,4x
VE / CA 2024 64,2x
Nbr Employés 598
Flottant 85,9%
Graphique INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Durée : Période :
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 31
Dernier Cours de Clôture 43,90 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 91,00 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 107%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
John M. Leonard President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glenn Goddard Chief Financial, Treasurer & Accounting Officer
Frank A. G. M. Verwiel Chairman
Laura Sepp-Lorenzino Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Eliana Clark Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.25.82%3 869
MODERNA, INC.-23.71%52 241
LONZA GROUP AG28.10%48 342
SEAGEN INC.55.53%37 476
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-7.99%34 980
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-10.77%26 406
