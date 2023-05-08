|
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. : Oppenheimer maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
|
|Toute l'actualité sur INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
|
|15:01
|Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. : Oppenheimer maintient sa recom..
|
ZM
|05/05
|Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. : BMO Capital persiste à l'achat
|
ZM
|05/05
|Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. : Raymond James réitère son opin..
|
ZM
|04/05
|Intellia Therapeutics réduit sa perte au 1er trimestre et augmente son chiffre d'affair..
|
MT
|04/05
|Transcript : Intellia Therapeutics, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 04, 2023
|
CI
|04/05
|Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 31 ..
|
CI
|17/04
|Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. nomme Bill Chase au conseil d'administration et membre du c..
|
CI
|13/04
|Les actions d'Intellia Therapeutics bondissent après que Canaccord Genuity ait commencé..
|
MT
|13/04
|Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. : Canaccord Genuity maintient sa..
|
ZM
|07/04
|Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. : Opinion positive de RBC Capita..
|
ZM
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2023
|
54,2 M
-
49,1 M
|Résultat net 2023
|
-471 M
-
-427 M
|Tréso. nette 2023
|
544 M
-
493 M
|PER 2023
|-8,95x
|Rendement 2023
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
3 869 M
3 869 M
3 512 M
|VE / CA 2023
|61,4x
|VE / CA 2024
|64,2x
|Nbr Employés
|598
|Flottant
|85,9%
|
|Graphique INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Neutre
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|31
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|43,90 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|91,00 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|107%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs